Take the hassle out of your journey and jump on one of the free buses from Bangor and Newtownards, or one of the new routes from Dundonald and Downpatrick. The free transport on offer will ensure that everyone will have the opportunity to enjoy everything that the Comber Earlies Food Festival has to offer!

In addition to the brand new location, visitors to the Food Festival – which has received funding from DAERA’s Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme – will be treated to a range of attractions and activities as Comber celebrates its famed potato.

Comber Earlies potatoes have enjoyed Protected Geographical Indication status since 2012, a recognition of their unique taste and flavour thanks to the micro-climate in which they’re grown in the rich soil of the Ards Peninsula and Comber areas. They share this status with products such as feta, camembert, and champagne.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Jennifer Gilmour, with Brian Magill (SERC Lecturer) and Richard Orr (Chairman of Comber Earlies Growers' Cooperative). Image: Graham Baalham-Curry

Helping to celebrate will be renowned chef, Paula McIntyre, who will show off her culinary talents through her fabulous cooking demonstrations. She will be joined by experienced broadcaster and chef, Lotte Duncan, as well as Poppy O'Toole and chefs from South Eastern Regional College (SERC). SERC will run a Comber Cookery School and host a potato-themed afternoon tea.

Adding to the atmosphere will be live music with local bands such as Anna’s Number and Cool Hand String Band performing on the Festival’s first music stage. There will be a great variety of food stalls featuring local producers plus an artisan bar offering the best of local distilleries and breweries.

Indie Füde are also preparing a raclette which will be delicious washed down with some of recently launched McBride’s Craft on Draft. Plus there will be lots to do for all the family, with plenty of children’s entertainment and a vintage tractor display.

Comber Earlies Food Festival is open from 12noon until 6pm. Additional parking will be available at Second Presbyterian Church (Killinchy Street) and First Comber Church (High Street), while limited disabled parking will be available directly opposite the venue, beside the toilets on Bridge Street.