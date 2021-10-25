Free UFU student membership up for grabs!

UFU membership development officer at Greenmount meeting with students.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is dedicated to investing in our future generation of farmers and as part of this, we offer students a free membership for the duration of their course.

We recognise the importance of education for our young people as advances in agriculture mean that farmers need to be suitably equipped for running their farm as a profitable business. Student membership aims to keep you abreast of lobbying and policy shaping while building a relationship with our industry’s youth.

As part of our membership students will have access to:

UFU membership director Derek Lough, Joe Mullholland from CAFRE and UFU member Martyn Blair with students at Greenmount.

- Weekly updates on UFU lobbying activity through our e-bulletin

- Discounted ferry travel through P&O/Travel Solutions

- Various discounts through Membership Plus

- Discounted tickets to the Balmoral Show

- A free UFU diary

- Discount on a range of IT products and other benefits through Dell UK

We also run free student events throughout the year with a range of speakers covering various topical issues and forming valuable industry connections.

To apply for your free student membership of the Ulster Farmers’ Union please click on the link below and fill out the short form. For more information contact Kathryn McCullough [email protected] or Roberta Simmons [email protected]

