Rich Sauces is well-known for its Taco Chip Sauce.

RICH Sauces, Northern Ireland’s biggest and most successful producer of a range of catering sauces, has been acquired by Solina, a French leader in the foodservice sector, writes Sam Butler.

Based near Rennes in Brittany, Solina says the acquisition of the business in Newtownards, County Down, “further consolidates our unique sauce footprint in Europe and strengthens our leading position in the foodservice sector”.

The company says the decision to acquire Rich Sauces was influenced by the Northern Ireland family enterprise’s success in establishing itself as “an industry-leading, service-driven partner in the Irish foodservice sector”.

Rich Sauces offered “innovative and premium sauce solutions such as classic mayonnaise, flavoured mayonnaises, dressings, sauces, and bouillons”.

The company had consistently grown, supplying the UK, Ireland, and beyond for over 35 years. Approximately 75 per cent of Rich Sauces’ business was conducted in the foodservice sector, driven by its two renowned brands, Rich Sauces and Alfee’s.

The remaining 25 per cent involved private label products for food manufacturers and retailers.

Rich Sauces employs 98 people and is running all operations from the state-of-the-art production plant in Newtownards.

Commenting on the acquisition, Trevor Kells and Michael Haddock, former owners of Rich Sauces, say: “Rich Sauces focuses on quality, innovation, and service. We believe Solina is the perfect partner to enhance our solutions, and we look forward to collaborating with their foodservice entities across Europe and North America.”

John Glover, the firm’s managing director, adds: “We are excited to join Solina, whose expertise will help us build on our growth and improve our customer offering. We look forward to working with the Solina teams.”

Solina chief executive Anthony Francheterre continues: “I am particularly impressed by Rich Sauces’ uncompromising approach to quality in every aspect of their products and services. I am confident that the synergies with our legacy foodservice division will deliver substantial value to our customers.”