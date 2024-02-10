Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Topping heifer trade at 2,500gns was the Stantons Adorable daughter, Simlahill Adorable Lola PLI £192 from Jim and Nicholas McCann, Bangor. She calved in mid-December, and is bred from Simlahill Unix Lola who averaged 9,797kgs in two lactations.

Relough Generate Danna 6 PLI £440 came under the hammer at 2,220gns for Ronald McLean and Sons, Dungannon. Sired by Denovo 3150 Generate, she is bred from Relough Batman Danna who gave 8,083kgs at 3.53% fat and 3.28% protein in her first lactation. Her gdam Relough Penmanship Danna 9 EX92-2E LP50 is backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams.

The McLean family also realised 2,200gns for the reserve champion Relough Lambda Danna 13 PLI £288. This Farnear Delta Lambda daughter calved in December and is a potential fourth generation Excellent.

Champion at the January sale was Kilvergan Clove Lisa PLI £412 shown by Aaron Haffey, Lurgan. Included are judge Alistair Black, Aghadowey; and Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Also selling at 2,200gns was another Lambda daughter from Norman and Nathanael McCollum’s herd at Coleraine. Bellemont Lambda Arctic PLI £444 is a potential twelfth generation VG or EX from the same family as the UK number five PLI heifer Bellemont Severus Ariel PLI £900.

The pre-sale show was judged by Alistair Black from the 200-cow Keely Herd based at Aghadowey.

He awarded the supreme championship ribbons, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, to Kilvergan Clove Liza PLI £412, a potential tenth generation VG or EX from Stephen Haffey and sons, Lurgan. This heifer calved in early December, and is bred from Kilvergan Useful Liza EX who averaged 12,066kgs at 4.54% butterfat and 3.54% protein in two lactations. She sold for 2,100gns.

Judge Alistair Black described the overall champion as a strong and powerful heifer with a good rump, hard top, width throughout and a lovely mammary system.

Dairy consultant Jason McMinn chats to Bank of Ireland’s Richard Primrose at the January Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

He added: “The champion and reserve heifers are similar. The reserve champion is clean-boned and has a lovely snug udder.”

A potential sixth generation EX bred by Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, attracted a bid of 2,160gns. Ards Lighthouse BJ Gail TH PLI £305 was sired by Westcoast Lighthouse, and is out of the home-bred Ards Blackjack Gail EX90 who gave almost 8,000kgs at 4.76% butterfat and 3.59% protein in herd third lactation.

Following close behind at 2,140gns was Clandeboye Joshua Fawn PLI £224, a potential fourteenth generation VG or EX consigned by the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor.

Cows peaked at 2,500gns twice, paid to Norman and Nathanael McCollum.

The honourable mention award went to Wilson Patton’s Ards Amazon Zahra VG PLI £232. Also pictured judge Alistair Black; and sponsor Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton

First to sell was the second calver Bellemont Sassafras Lexi VG-2yr PLI £368 who produced over 5.04% butterfat and 3.88% protein in her heifer lactation. She is backed by seven generations of VG and EX dams.

Also attracting a bid of 2,500gns was Bellemont Wavelength Allison PLI £488. Sired by Wisselview Wavelength A2A2, she is out of a home-bred Applejax daughter.

Next best at 2,300gns was Beechview Boudy Dellia VG85 PLI £359 from NI’s 2023 Premier Herd Competition winners, George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown.

The honourable mention award winner Ards Amazon Zahra VG PLI £232 changed hands at 2,100gns.

Adam and Thomas Torrens, Agivey Herd, Garvagh, with sale sponsor Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland. (Pic: Julie Hazelton)

George and Jason Booth offered a batch of maiden heifers from their renowned Beechview prefix. The heifers topped at 1,420gns, realised by Beechview Robin Danna PLI £343. Born in March 2023, she is by Koepon Oh Robin Red, and bred from Beechview Silver Danna VG LP50 who is projected to yield 12,285kgs at 4.25% butterfat and 3.16% protein in her sixth lactation.

The nine-month-old Beechview Parfect Tippy PLI £309 sold for 1,280gns. Sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect, she is bred from twelve generations of VG and EX dams.

Two bulls from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater herd, sold at 2,100gns and 2,050gns. Bannwater Argntina PLI £272 was by Sandyvalley Copycat and bred from Whinchat Doorman Amy EX-2E LP50; while Luck-E Artisan Red was behind the breeding of Bannwater Piece of Cake Red PLI £176.

Results from the pre-sale show:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, TS Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Clove Liza PLI £412 by Denovo Clove; 2, and reserve champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Lambda Danna 13 PLI £288 by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, W and A Patton, Ards Cyprus A Lou Ella PLI £434 by EDG Bob Cyprus; 4, Agnew Bros, Modelfarm Dancer Delight 3 PLI £262 by Seagull Bay Jo Dancer.

Cow in-milk – 1, and honourable mention, W and A Patton, Ards Amazon Zahra VG PLI £232 by Ards Amazon; 2, TS Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Boxcar Dorcas PLI £209 by Denovo 7977 Boxcar; 3, J and N McCann, Simlahill Doc Patricia 2 Vg-2yr PLI £124 by EDG Rubicon; 4, Bellemont Wavelength Allison by Wisselview Wavelength A2A2.