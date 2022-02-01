Freshgrass Holdings and Fane Valley finalise Drummonds joint venture

This follows clearance of the transaction by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in early January.

Liam Woulfe, who will continue to serve as chairman of Drummonds, commented: “The reaction from everyone associated with the business since the joint venture was first announced at the end of November has been extremely positive.

“This partnership opens up many new opportunities for Drummonds and I am very pleased that all the regulatory and legal processes have been successfully completed and that we can now move forward.”

News

The CEO of Fane Valley Co-operative Society, Trevor Lockhart, added: “Drummonds is a long established, successful and trusted business and Fane Valley is delighted to have the opportunity to partner in it with Freshgrass Holdings.

“There is a very compelling strategic rationale for this joint venture and many synergies to be realised for the benefit of farmer suppliers, customers, and employees.