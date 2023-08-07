THE final of the recent Friday night league has been held at Kernan Equestrian Centre, Crossmaglen.

The league was very kindly sponsored by Leon and Helen Murtagh of Premier Saddlery, Armagh.

It ran over seven weeks, with the final taking place on Friday 21 July.

It came down to the wire in the end as most children had to battle it out on the last night for the beautiful prizes, which included show rugs, saddle cloths, goodie bags, grooming kits and treats for both ponies and their riders.

Helen Murtagh with Bella Murtagh on Tickles and James Kernan.

There was plenty of excitement, thrills and spills along the way!

The winner of the crosspoles final was Cole Cronin from Castleblaney, riding Elsa.

In the 40cm final it was Dublin man James Tubbritt on Killenard Zucolade who pipped Monaghan girl Maeve Nesbitt on Max .

Armagh girl Lois Murtagh, took the honours on Rockstar in the 50cm final, with James Tubbritt in second and big sister Bella Murtagh on Tickles in third place.

Emma Cassidy on Goldie being presented with her prize from Bella and Lois Murtagh of Premier Saddlery.

The 60cm final was won by Castleblaney girl, Leah McCullagh on Candy. Emma Cassidy from Drogheda came second on Goldie and little sister, Grace Cassidy on Bluebell, finished in third.

The 70cm winner this time was Emma Cassidy on Goldie, runner-up was Orla Cusack on Duke, third went to Leah McCullagh on Candy and fourth place was Grace Cassidy on Bluebell.

The 80cm was won by Cavan girl Agnes Fay and her horse Henry, with Orla Cusack on Duke finishing second.

Agnes did the treble and was unbeaten in the 90cm and also the one metre final.

Kernans Equestrian Centre would just like to thank everybody for their support and especially the fantastic sponsors, Premier Saddlery of Armagh.