Fried chicken restaurant opens first drive thru

Crowds at the opening of the first restaurant at Forestside in Belfast.

NEW Orleans-born fried chicken brand Popeyes will open its second location in Northern Ireland on Monday, July 7.

Located at The Junction, Antrim, the restaurant will offer dine-in, but in a first for the brand locally, also offer drive-thru.

To celebrate, the world-famous chicken restaurant will share its warm Louisiana hospitality on opening day with free chicken sandwiches for the first 50 customers on foot, and first 50 through the drive-thru.

The first three people in each queue will also win free chicken sandwiches for a whole year, and a Mardi Gras-inspired live brass band will bring the authentic spirit of New Orleans to Antrim.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes UK, says: “We’re thrilled to be announcing our first drive thru location in Northern Ireland, following the success of our Belfast Forestside opening last year.

“Northern Ireland remains a key focus in our expansion plans, and we’re looking forward to bringing a taste of New Orleans to the people of Antrim and the surrounding areas.”

The Antrim restaurant demonstrates Popeyes ongoing commitment to Northern Ireland.

It will create 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created at the Forestside store location, which opened in September 2024.

On its entry to Northern Ireland, the brand had been clear that the island of Ireland was firmly part of its growth strategy – and new locations are being explored on an ongoing basis to fuel the region’s ongoing love affair with fried chicken.

All of Popeyes’ chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices. It’s then hand-breaded and battered fresh on site every day to create that famous Popeyes Shatter-Crunch texture.

The new Antrim restaurant will feature the full menu for dine-in and drive-thru customers, including fan-favourites such as Popeyes iconic Chicken Sandwich range, Hot Wings, Tenders, Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy.

The brand’s new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range will also be available, featuring New Orleans-inspired flavours cheesy Garlic Parm, bold BBQ, and spicy Buffalo.Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world's largest chicken quick-service restaurants.