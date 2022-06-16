Friesian bulls selling to £2900 at Ballymena

Prime steers sold to 295 pence per kg for a Charolais 810kg £2389.50.

Prime heifers to 293 pence for 520kg Limousin.

Young beef cows to 280 pence for a 680kg Belgian Blue and to £2278.50 for a 930kg Charolais.

Ballymena Mart

Friesian cows to 201 pence.

Friesian steers to 229 pence.

Prime steers

A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 810kg £2389.50 (295) A Ferguson, Charolais 700kg £2058 (294) RJ Arrell, Randalstown, Limousin 700kg £2058 (294) OKI Developments, Dungiven Charolais 690kg £2021 (293) R Boville, Toome Limousin 670kg £1949 (291) RJ Arrell, Limousin 760kg £2196 (289) OKI Development, Limousin 690kg £1973 (286) R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 770kg £2202 (286) Linton Bros, Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) RJ Arrell, Limousin 730kg £2073 (284) local farmer Limousin 630kg £1776 (282) G and A McMaster, Broughshane Limousin 740kg £2079 (281) OKI Developments, Limousin 690kg £1932 (280) Linton Bros, Limousin 580kg £1624 (280) T Cairns, Charolais Claudy 630kg £1764 (280) and R J Arrell, Limousin 690kg £1932 (280).

Prime heifers

R Gardiner, Clough Limousin 520kg £1523 (293) J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 580kg £1653 (285) J Lynn, Charolais 580kg £1647 (284) J Lynn, Charolais 580kg £1647 (284) local farmer Limousin 680kg £1924 (283) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg £1652 (280) J Lynn, Coagh Charolais 650kg £1807 (278) J Lynn, Charolais 710kg £1973 (278) D Rainey, Finvoy Limousin 680kg £1890 (278) T Cairns, Claudy Charolais 590kg £1640 (278) D Rainey, Finvoy Charolais 680kg £1876 (276) local farmer, Charolais 700kg £1925 (275) S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £1890 (274) Carson Livingston, Ballymoney Charolais 540kg £1463 (271) R and W Fleck, Broughshane Charolais 740kg £1998 (270) and J Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1836 (270).

Beef cows

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Bel 600kg £1680 (280) D Rainey, Finvoy Charolais 700kg £1932 (276) M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 710kg £1938 (273) D Rainey, Finvoy Charolais 660kg £1788 (271) J Hayes, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 800kg £2072 (259) R Watters, Stewartstown Bel 760kg £1968 (259) I Davidson, Larne Limousin 800kg £1984 (248) J Hayes, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg £1549 (246) I Davison, Limousin 780kg £1911 (245) W Warwick, Moorfields Charolais 930kg £2278 (245) D Smyth, Stranocum Limousin 700kg £1708 (244) P Barry, Toomebridge Limousin 700kg £1694 (242) J Lowe, Cookstown Limousin 680kg £1632 (240) R Workman, Limousin 590kg £1416 (240) G Connon, Limousin 660kg £1584 (240) and Michelle Wright, Carnlough Charolais 830kg £1975 (238).

Friesian cows

J Gamble, Ballymoney 590kg £1185 (201) H McNabney, 630kg £1197 (190) EandA Holden, Larne 680kg £1292 (190) W Black, Aghadowney 630kg £1184 (188) Fisherwick, Doagh 780kg £1419 (182) ESG IVY Farm, Crumlin 680kg 680kg £1237 (182) ESG IVY Farm, 770kg £1393 (181) B Jamieson, Broughshane 700kg £1260 (180) ESG IVY Farm 710kg £1278 (180) M Wallace, Dunloy 520kg £936 (180) T and D Harris, Toome 840kg £1512 (180) J Gault. Ballyclare 580kg £1038 (179) J Campbell, Bushmills 670kg £1199 (179) T and D Harris, 720kg £1281 (178) MT Boyd, Kilwaughter 710kg £1263 (178) N and J Coleman Doagh 690kg £1214 (176).

Friesian steers

M Wallace, Dunloy 560kg £1282 (229) M Wallace, 620kg £1364 (220) D McCloskey, Loughgiel 700kg £1498 (214) G Duncan, Crumlin 550kg £1177 (214) D McCloskey, 720kg £1519 (211) D McCloskey, 710kg £1483 (209) D McCloskey, 710kg £1476 (208) D McCloskey, 700kg £1442 (206) local farmer 630kg £1291 (205) D McCloskey, 680kg £1394 (205) D McCloskey, 760kg £1535 (202) RJ Gage, Clough 600kg £1212 (202) RJ Gage, 550kg £1078 (196) M Wallace, 510kg £974 (191) G Duncan, Crumlin 540kg £1015 (188) and G Duncan, 470kg £817 (174).

Friday 10th June 2022: Top price in the dairy ring went to W Black, Aghadowey who sold two Friesian bulls at £2900 and £2800.

Dairy cows sold to: Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved Friesian cow, £1650, David A Strange, Ballyclare calved Friesian cow, £1520, A McMullan, Glenariffe calved Friesian heifer £1450, A McMullan, Glenariffe calved Friesian heifer £1400, A McMullan, Glenariffe calved Friesian heifer £1250 and A Ritchie, Holywood calved Friesian heifer £1200.

Pedigree cattle

Pedigree cattle sold to 4,100gns for a young Limousin bull from Matthews Bros, Glenarm. Females sold to 3100gns for an Aberdeen Angus cow from Frank Moore, Newtownabbey.

Matthew Bros, Glenarm Limousin bull 4,100gns, D Hume, Randalstown Limousin bull 3,950gns, Frank Moore, Newtownabbey Abe heifer 3,100gns, R Forsythe, Portglenone Abe bull £3100, Matthew Bros, Glenarm Limousin bull 3,000gns, Frank Moore, Newtownabbey Abe heifer 3,00gns, Heather Hume, Randalstown Limousin bull 2,900gns, John Laverty, Armoy Abe bull 2,600gns, John Laverty, Armoy Abe bull 2,600gns and A Quigley, Enniskillen Charolais bull £2600.

Suckler cows sold to:

A good entry of suckler stock sold to £2420 for an Aubrac cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: Patrick Logan, Ballymena Aubrac cow with heifer calf £2420, L Greer, Ballyclare Abe cow with bull calf £2250, P J McGuckian, Cloughmills Limousin cow with heifer calf £2250, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin heifer with heifer calf £2050, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin heifer with heifer calf £2000, L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin cow with heifer calf £1980, L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin cow with bull calf £1920, Evelyn Jamison, Antrim Limousin cow with heifer calf £1820, James Houston, Randalstown Belgian Blue cow with bull calf £1800, S McAleese, Cullybackey Fkv heifer with heifer calf £1720, L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin cow with heifer calf £1720, Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Limousin cow with bull calf £1700 and Evelyn Jamison, Antrim Abe cow with bull calf £1700.

An entry of 250 weanlings on Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to £1010 over for a Charolais 370kg at £1380 presented by J McDonnell, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £690 over for a blue 330kg at £1020 offered by G Simms, Larne.

Bullocks

0 – 300kg

J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £950 (351), local farmer Limousin 260kg £835 (321), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 290kg £925 (319), local farmer Limousin 300kg £940 (313), local farmer Limousin 300kg £940 (313), D Russell, Antrim Limousin 300kg £930 (310), J McDonnell Limousin 270kg £830 (307) and Patterson Meats Limousin 300kg £820 (273).

301-350kg

J McDonnell, Glenarm 350kg £1240 (354), J McDonnell Charolais 350kg £1110 (317), J McDonnell Charolais 350kg £1110 (317), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 310kg £970 (312), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 320kg £1000 (312), L O’Neill Hereford 320kg £990 (309), J McDonnell Charolais 330kg £1020 (309), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 320kg £980 (306), D Russell, Antrim Charolais 320kg £980 (306), D McDonnell Charolais 310kg £930 (300), J McDonnell Charolais 330kg £990 (300), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 340kg £1010 (297), D McDonnell Charolais 340kg £990 (291), D Mills, Glenarm Limousin 350kg £980 (280), D Mills Limousin 330kg £890 (269) and H Gibson, Glenarm Abe 340kg £910 (267).

351kg plus

J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1380 (373), J McDonnell Charolais 360kg £1310 (369), J McDonnell Charolais 360kg £1270 (352), J McDonnell Charolais 430kg £1400 (325), J McDonnell Charolais 400kg £1280 (320), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 400kg £1250 (312), local farmer Limousin 360kg £1100 (305), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 380kg £1140 (300), J Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 380kg £1130 (298), J Ross Limousin 370kg £1090 (294), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 370kg £1080 (291), W Hopes Limousin 410KG £1190 (290)R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 380kg at £1080 (284). J Ross Limousin 380KG £1080 (284), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 500kg £1420 (284) and WM P and P Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 440kg £1230 (279).

Heifers

0 – 300kg

local farmer Limousin 280kg £845 (301), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £810 (300), J Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 250kg £740 (296), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 280kg £790 (282), D McDonnell Charolais 280kg £790 (282), R Leader, Dundrod Shorthorn 250kg £700 (280), R Leader Shorthorn 250kg £700 (280), R Hayes, Moorfields Charolais 240kg £670 (279), R Leader Charolais 280kg £780 (278), R Leader Charolais 280kg £780 (278), local farmer Limousin 280kg £780 (278), J Ross Limousin 300kg £830 (276), J Ross Limousin 280kg £770 (275), D McDonnell Charolais 290kg £790 (272),D McDonnell Charolais 290kg £790 (272) and J Ross Limousin 290kg £770 (265).

301-350kg

G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 330kg £1020 (309), D Russell, Antrim Charolais 320kg £980 (306), J McDonnell Charolais 330kg £960 (290), J McDonnell Charolais 350kg £1000 (285), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Chr 320kg £840kg (265), D McDonnell Charolais 320kg £840 (262), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 340kg £890 (261), D Russell Limousin 340kg £880 (258), Connon and Letters, Randalstown Charolais 340kg £870 (255), D Russell Limousin 310kg £790 (254), A Simms, Gleno Limousin 350kg £890 (254), D McDonnell Charolais 320kg 800 (250), D McDonnell Charolais 320kg £800 (250), T Corken, Larne GE 340kg £850 (250), D Mills, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £805 (243) and local farmer Simmental 330kg £800 (242).

351kg plus

G Simms, Gleno Belgian Blue 360kg £1010 (280), WM P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 360kg £970 (269), J Kane, Cushendall Charolais 380kg £1010 (265), J McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £930 (251), D and W Hume, Randalsown Limousin 390kg £980 (251), WM P and H Esler Limousin 410kg £1030 (251), H O’Neill, Glenarm Simmental 370kg £920 (248), A Simms, Gleno Limousin 400kg £990 (247), J McLoughlin, Carnlough Simmental 380kg £940 (247), S Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 470kg £1160 (246), S Lowry Limousin 470kg £1160 (246), WM P and H Esler Limousin 400kg £980 (245), G Simms Limousin 390kg £950 (243), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 400kg £970 (242), S Lowry Charolais 420kg £1010 (240) and S Lowry Charolais 380kg £910 (239).

Calves

In the calf ring 271 lots sold to £475 for a three-month-old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £470 also for a Belgian Blue from the same farm.

Bulls

L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £475, A McNair, Ballyclare Abe £470, L Wilson Belgian Blue £455, L Wilson Belgian Blue £450, local farmer Charolais £450, A McNair Limousin £445, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £440, local farmer Charolais £420, A McNair Abe £420, D and G Lavery, Coagh Charolais £420, W Strange, Ballyclare Abe £420, J Reid, Carnlough Abe £415, J Reid Abe £415, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £415, A McNair Abe £410 and E and A Holden, Larne Limousin £410.

Heifers

L Wilson Belgian Blue £470, L Wilson Belgian Blue £450, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £400, WJ Thompson, Glenwherry Limousin £400, J McLoughlin Charolais £400, S A Milligan, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £400, W Magee, Kilwaughter Charolais £390, D and G Lavery Charolais £385, A McNair Abe £380, T Martin, Portaferry Belgian Blue £370, T Martin Belgian Blue £370, D and G Lavery Charolais £370, S A Milligan Belgian Blue £360, D and G Lavery Charolais £360, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £350 and T Martin Abe £345.

Friesian bull calves

W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £260, R Bingham, Nutts Corner £250, A T Lowry, Loughgiel £235, Smiddie Hill Farms £210, D Young, Saintfield £180, W S Kennedy £180, D Young £165, D Young £145, D Young £140, A Boyle, Newtownards £125, D Young £120, D Young £120 and D Young £120, A Boyle £120.

Tuesday 14th June 2022: 150 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1140 over for a Belgian Blue 670kg £1810 from RJM and Mrs E Dunlop, Gleno.

Heifers sold to £970 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1530 offered by VN Fleck, Broughshane.

Heifers

VN Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1530 (273) VN Fleck, Limousin 530kg £1380 (260) C McCloskey, Claudy Shorthorn beef 530kg £1350 (254) VN Fleck, Limousin 470kg £1190 (253) J Allen, Larne Cha 600kg £1500 (250) J Allen, Cha 660kg £1565 (237) VN Fleck Limousin 440kg £1040 (236) VN Fleck, Limousin 430kg £1015 (236) A McKnight Limousin 410kg £960 (234) RJM and E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 510kg £1190 (233) RandS McMullan, Broughshane Limousin 490kg £1140 (232) Ballymena farmer Limousin 470kg £1090 (231) R and S McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue 530kg £1200 (226), Ballymena farmer, Limousin 390kg £880 (225) D Hamill, Broughshane Hereford 460kg £1025 (222) W Shields, Portglenone Belgian Blue 630kg £1395 (221) W Shields, Portglenone Belgian Blue 630kg £1390 (220) Ballymena farmer, Hereford 440kg £950 (215), Abe 480kg £1030 (214) W Shields, Belgian Blue 640kg £1370 (214) W Shields, Belgian Blue 680kg £1435 (211) W Shields, Limousin 610kg £1280 (209)Ballymena farmer, Shorthorn 520kg £1080 (207) W Shields, Hereford 650kg £1340 (206) and D Hamill, Broughshane Hereford 430kg £880 (204).

Bullocks

William Davidson, Cullybackey Limousin 340kg, £1050 (308p), R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 570kg, £1660 (291p), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 330kg, £930 (281p), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Blonde d’Aquitaine 480kg, £1340 (279p), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 360kg, £1005 (279p), W Thompson, Crumlin Cha 380kg, £1055 (277p), W Thompson, Crumlin Cha 420kg, £1160 (276p), W Thompson, Crumlin Cha 410kg, £1125 (274p), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 370kg, £1015 (274p), W Thompson, Crumlin Cha 420kg, £1150 (273p), K D Reid, Lurgan Limousin 500kg £1360 (272p), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 360kg, £975 (270p), R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 670kg, £1810 (270p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Cha 350kg, £940 (268p), R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Belgian Blue 650kg, £1740 (267p), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 390kg, £1040 (266p), Leo McFall, Ahoghill Blonde d’Aquitaine 550kg, £1460 (265p), W Thompson, Crumlin Cha 440kg, £1160 (263p), Darren Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £1000 (263p), A Scott, Glarryford Cha 440kg, £1150 (261p), T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £990 (260p), S J Duncan, Crumlin Cha 430kg, £1120 (260p), Robert McIlveen, Connor Limousin 470kg, £1220 (259p), Robert McIlveen, Connor Cha 370kg, £960 (259p), R J M and Mrs M E Dunlop, Gleno Abe 610kg, £1560 (255p).

Tuesday 14th June 2022 – dispersal sale

Dispersal sale of dairy cows sold to £2700 twice, 132 sold to average £1696, leading prices as follow: Lot 120, Friesian heifer £2700, lot 135, Friesian heifer £2700, lot 98, Friesian cow £2620, lot 69, Friesian cow £2600, lot 129, Friesian cow £2600, lot 114, Friesian cow £2500. lot 79, Friesian cow £2420, lot 136, Friesian heifer £2420, lot 2, Friesian heifer £2320, lot 3, Friesian heifer £2350, lot 81, Friesian cow £2350, lot 59, Friesian cow £2300, lot 121, Friesian cow £2300, lot 142, Friesian heifer £2300.

Wednesday 15th June 2022

Entry of 1495 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 676p for a pen of Texels 19.5kg at £132 from S McNeilly, Ballyclare and another pen 21kg at £142 from R Currie, Ballymena. Fat lambs sold to a top per head of £157 for a 29kg Texel.

Fat ewes sold to £256.

Fat lambs (1080)

top per kg

S McNeilly, Ballyclare 3 Texel 19.5kg £132 (676), R Currie, Ballymena 2 Texel 21kg £142 (676), P J McKinley, Martinstown 7 Texel 21kg £142 (676), H McBratney, Bangor 3 Charollais 21kg £140 (666), A Kennedy, Ballymena 3 Texel 20kg £133 (665), S McNeilly 1 Texel 22.5kg £149 (662), J Lowe, Coagh 16 Texel 21kg £139 (661), E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 21.5kg £142 (660), J Mills, Kilwaughter 2 Mule 21kg £138.50 (659), D Boyd, Knockagh 5 Texel 22kg £145 (659), M Hepburn, Magherafelt 5 Texel 20.5kg £135 (658), R Workman, Kilwaughter 12 Texel 21kg £138 (657), P J Kane, Ballycastle 20 Texel 21kg £138 (657), T J McAuley, Ballyclare 3 Suffolk 21kg £138 (657), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 22kg £144.50 (656) and A Ferguson, Coagh 14 Texel 21.5kg £141 (655).

Top per head

S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel 29kg £157, C Gregg, Glarryford 1 Texel 29.5kg £155, DS and D McKay, Rathkenny 2 Suffolk 29.5kg £155, W E Adamson, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 28kg £153, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Texel 26kg £152, D Adams, Portglenone 6 Texel 25kg £151, R Taylor, Lisburn 1 Texel 27kg £150, B Wharry, Glenarm 5 Texel 24.5kg £150, H Forsythe, Ballynure 5 Texel 26.5kg £150, S Crothers, Doagh 4 Suffolk 25kg £149, W Semple, Magheramorne 15 Texel 24.5kg £149, C Caldwell, Portglenone 1 Texel 26kg £149, S McNeilly 1 Texel 22.5kg £149, L Campbell, Carnlough 5 dut 23kg £148, A and D McAfee, Bushmills 2 Texel 23.5kg £147.50 and L Calderwood, Dunloy 15 Cal 23kg £147.50.

Fat ewes (415)

First quality

Texel - £170-£256

Suffolk - £150-£200

Crossbred - £100-£168