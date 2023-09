Friesian cows selling to £1125 for 730kg at Markethill Mart dairy sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second quality Friesians were in firmer demand from £115-£130 per 100kgs and poorest cows from £90-£110 per 100kgs.

Poyntzpass farmer 734kgs £1635 £223 : Tassagh farmer 814kgs £1535 £189 : Poyntzpass farmer 678kgs £1265 £187 : Tullyvallen farmer 872kgs £1625 £186 : Ballynahinch farmer 688kgs £1275 £185 and Richhill farmer 698kgs £1275 £183.

Friesian cows

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Cullyhanna farmer 734kgs £1125 £153 : Armagh farmer 728kgs £1045 £144 : Armagh farmer 652kgs £935 £143 : Armagh farmer 712kgs £1015 £143 : Newtownhamilton farmer 664kgs £945 £142 and Ballyroney farmer 750kgs £1055 £141.

Calves

170 calves sold in a very strong demand particularly the good quality calves.

Bulls reached £460 paid for Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bulls followed by £420 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £300 - £405 and plainer types from £200 - £270.

Hereford £460 : Aberdeen Angus £460 : Aberdeen Angus £460 : Belgian Blue £420 : Aberdeen Angus £420 : Simmental £405 : Limousin £400 : Limousin £400 and Simmental £400.

Heifer calves reached £365 for a Belgian Blue followed by £345 for a Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240-£340 each.

Plainer heifers sold from £180 to £250 each.