Friesian cows selling to top price of £2360 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 105 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 1st April sold in easily the best trade ever particularly for Friesian cows which sold to a top of £279 for 846k at £2360 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £279 for 670k at £1880.

A Dungannon producer received £276 for 590k at £1630.

All well fleshed Friesians sold steadily from £240 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold readily from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £160 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Beef bred cows sold to £346 for 630k at £2180 from a Portadown producer followed by £314 for 630k at £2000 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

Main demand from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Underage Friesian heifers sold to a top of £319 for 746k at £2380 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received £314 for 720k at £2270.

Young bulls sold to £341 for 880k at £3000 from a Kilkeel producer.

Demand for thin black and white cows was easily the best ever seen at the mart.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 630k £2180 £346.00; Ballynahinch farmer 638k £2000 £314.00; Portadown farmer 654k £1930 £295.00; Glenavy farmer 968k £2720 £281.00; Mayobridge farmer 714k £1980 £277.00; Mayobridge farmer 518k £1400 £270.00; Keady farmer 708k £1850 £261.00 and Belleeks farmer 618k £1610 £261.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 846k £2360 £279.00; Dromara farmer 674k £1880 £279.00; Dungannon farmer 590k £1630 £276.00; Keady farmer 630k £1730 £275.00; Gilford farmer 690k £1890 £274.00; Aughnacloy farmer 776k £2100 £271.00; Aughnacloy farmer 748k £1970 £263.00; Keady farmer 900k £2360 £262.00; Waringstown farmer 760k £1970 £259.00 and Waringstown farmer 754k £1930 £256.

Calves

The 160 lots of calves sold in another firm demand with young continental calves selling to £700 for a Charolais followed by £610 for a Hereford and £600 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £440 to £590 paid for an Aberdeen Angus.

Second quality bulls from £300 to £410.

Heifer calves sold up to £590 for a Belgian Blue followed by £590 for a Whitehead and for a Belgian Blue.

All top quality heifers sold from £390 to £520.

Second quality heifers from £240 to £350 each.

Friesian bull calves are very much in demand selling to a top of £320 for a four week old Friesian.

Others sold at £265, £245, £205 with others from £150 to £195.

Bull calves

Charolais £700; Hereford £610; Belgian Blue £600; Aberdeen Angus £590; Aberdeen Angus £590; Aberdeen Angus £580; Hereford £550; Limousin £540; Limousin £530; Hereford £520 and Limousin £490.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £590; Hereford £570; Belgian Blue £570; Charolais £540; Belgian Blue £520; Limousin £500; Charolais £470 and Limousin £460.