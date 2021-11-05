From beef to dairy, Ruth grows in confidence as she tries something new

Ruth in the milking parlour.

Ruth Parkes is no stranger to cattle, having grown up on her family’s suckler farm near Drumhillery, but she recently felt inspired to try her hand at dairy farming, something she wasn’t quite as familiar with.

Around five weeks ago Ruth, who established her own herd of pedigree Beef Shorthorn back in 2019, embarked on her dairy journey and she hasn’t looked back!

Getting out on the farm has been a welcome escape from her role as a key-worker in a pharmacy, which Ruth credits for igniting her passion for farming once again.

Ruth loves getting home from work and out onto the farm.

“I’m a farmer’s daughter through and through - it’s in my blood,” she explained.

“If somebody had said to me in my teenage years that this is what I would be doing, I wouldn’t have believed them.

“That passion has been ignited.

“It has its ups and downs, but it’s so worth it.

Ruth established Parkview Shorthorns in 2019 and is looking forward to normality returning so she can chat to other breeders and farmers.

“In primary school you live for getting out on the farm then, as you get older and you are studying or have exams, it does fade into the background.

“As a teenager, school came first, farming was second.

“When I got my job, it was reignited.

“I love to get out, helping my dad in the evenings and at the weekends.”

As well as her own Beef Shorthorn herd, Ruth helps her dad with their Limousins.

It was social media that piqued the 29-year-old’s interest in dairy farming and, while they have their downsides, Ruth believes platforms like Instagram and Facebook have “many more positives”.

“It’s a platform to inspire people into farming,” she continued.

“There are so many men, women and first generation farmers on there and it inspires you to do more.

“Seeing dairy farmers really inspired me to step out of my comfort zone and experience new things – it has been incredible.”

The Co. Armagh farmer described herself as “quite an introvert” but she has found herself really growing in confidence and self-belief since becoming involved in the dairy industry.

Ruth added: “I couldn’t put a cluster on a cow a few weeks ago and now I’m milking by myself.

“I will be forever thankful to that farm for giving me that experience - for giving me a chance.

“Five weeks ago, I would never have dreamt I could do it.

“If you want to do something, do it,” she urged.

“Don’t let the lack of confidence hold you back.

“For me, it has been a personal journey as to just how much I can actually do and how much I give myself credit for.

“Through social media, I had a glimpse of life on a dairy farm, but there is so much more going on in the background.

“It’s a completely different way of doing things, a different routine.

“I can see their day-to-day running costs compared to what a suckler farm would have.

“I can find out what they think, or what their views are and it creates that conversation around what changes need to be made and ideas on what can be done.”

As well as her own Beef Shorthorns, Ruth helps her dad with their Parkview herd of Limousins.

Her dairy journey has stirred some wonderful memories at home of a time when they, too, were milking cows.

Indeed, Ruth would like to add some Dairy Shorthorns to the farm down the line, if she can convince her dad!

“Maybe one day, I would love to have my own herd of Dairy Shorthorn, it’s such a functional cow.

“I do have an interest in it and, as I get more confident, never say never to having a dairy herd again.

“We had 30 or 40 milk cows when I was younger.

“Dad tells me stories about my grandparents milking by hand.

“Now, technology is playing a bigger role in farming and it’s saving a lot of time.

“Farmers are already working 18 hours a day, so it can give them a bit more time to do other things.”

For now, Ruth is concentrating on her beef herd and admitted it hasn’t been an easy start due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With Covid, I have been so limited as to what I could do – that’s been the downside of starting my own herd,” she revealed.

“But, things are opening up again.

“Nothing is halter trained at the moment, but in 2022 I’m hoping to attend the sales and shows.

“With starting my own herd, I’m really keen to speak to other breeders and other farmers.

“Going to shows and sales you get to talk about cows to other like-minded people, because in the farming community it can be isolated.

“Farmers have really suffered from not getting to shows and marts, so it’s great to see the farming community opening up more.”

Farming has been a “release” for Ruth who now looks forward to getting home from work and into the parlour for milking.

“I don’t have to think about PPE or hand sanitizer, it’s completely opposite to my day job.

“I can get as dirty as I want.

“When I’m on the farm, the real side of me comes out.

“This confident person who I rarely see comes out when I’m on the farm.

“It has been great to see how far I’ve come and what doors can open for me as I grow more confident.”