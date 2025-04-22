From hand shears to heroics: Archie McKay reflects on a life of service

Raised in a farming family, Archie’s work ethic was instilled early.

“I clipped sheep with hand shears,” he recalls, a humble beginning that would lay the groundwork for a remarkable 35-year career in the fire and rescue service.

Educated at Glenann Primary, cushendall, St. MacNissi's College (Garron Tower), and later at Loughry and Greenmount Agricultural Colleges, Archie’s early years saw him work across farms and auction marts throughout the region, as well as a stint at Gillans Chemist in Cushendall.

On 26 March 1990, Archie embarked on a new path, beginning training with what was then the Northern Ireland Fire Brigade. Just months later, on 6 August, he was among the first cohort of Wholetime firefighters stationed outside Belfast or Derry, posted at Ballymena Fire Station.

Throughout his career, Archie faced the full spectrum of emergencies – fires, road traffic collisions, flooding, hazardous materials incidents, and large animal rescues.

Among the many incidents that left a lasting impact, Archie vividly remembers the night multiple carpet warehouses were firebombed in Ballymena.

Another pivotal moment came in 1996, during a temporary posting in Belfast.

“I heard a rumble in the distance. Some younger guys said it was thunder – but I knew that sound,” he said.

Moments later, he was leading the response to the devastating bombing at Thiepval Barracks in Lisburn.

Climbing the ranks over the years, Archie was promoted to Leading Firefighter in 1997, Sub Officer in 1999, Station Officer in 2002, Assistant Group Commander in 2012, and finally Group Commander in 2020.

He took command at numerous major incidents, including the Sunstart Bakery and Waveney Laundry fires in Ballymena, and was in charge of the major forest fire in Glenariffe/Parkmore in June 2023 – a significant event declared a Major Incident.

Archie’s professional expertise extended far beyond frontline firefighting.

Over the course of his career, he qualified and served as a Hazardous Materials Advisor, CBRNe DIM Advisor, Large Animal Rescue Advisor, Level 2 Fire Investigator, and Critical Incident Debriefer.

Since 2012, he also specialised in fire safety, both in business and domestic settings, bringing a preventative and educational approach to his role.

On 1 April 2025, after more than three and a half decades of dedicated service, Archie retired as Group Commander for Prevention and Protection for the Northern Area Command.

Off the fireground, Archie’s life was equally full.

He married Nicola in 1993, and the couple raised four children, initially living in Glengormley before settling in Ballycastle in 1997.

Archie also witnessed sweeping changes in firefighting equipment and safety gear. During his initial breathing apparatus training in July 1990, he recalls donning yellow plastic leggings and short tunics – long since replaced by modern fire-resistant bunker gear and redesigned helmets.

Though now retired, Archie remains committed to public safety. He volunteers with Skywatch NI, a charity that provides aerial drone support to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service during wildland fires.

He has deployed to assist in the Mournes, Ballygawley, and the Sperrins – still answering the call when his community needs him most.

From farm fields to firegrounds and now the skies above, Archie McKay’s journey is a testament to unwavering service and a lifelong dedication to helping others.

