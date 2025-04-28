From South West College to the ICE Spotlight: Mark Loughran’s Rising Star in Civil Engineering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South West College is proud to celebrate the success of Mark Loughran, a shining example of academic excellence, professional determination, and engineering promise.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former SWC Omagh campus student, Mark was recently named a finalist in the 2025 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Northern Ireland Emerging Engineers Award (EEA) – a prestigious platform recognising the most talented early-career engineers across the region.

Mark’s civil engineering journey began within the classrooms and corridors of SWC. From his first days on the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment, progressing to the Foundation Degree in Civil Engineering and subsequently achieving First Class Honours in the BSc Construction Engineering and Management top-up degree, he consistently demonstrated a passion for learning, a drive for innovation, and a genuine commitment to shaping the future of infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at South West College, Mark excelled in both academic and practical aspects of engineering. He stood out not only through outstanding coursework but also by fully engaging with SWC’s strong industry partnerships. A placement with Heron Bros Ltd proved particularly formative, igniting a keen interest in renewable energy solutions – a sector in which he now thrives.

Former South West College Civil Engineering graduate Mark Loughran’s paper was selected for presentation at the ICE Northern Ireland Emerging Engineers Award finals, where he was announced as one of only three finalists across the region – an impressive recognition of his growing impact in the field and is pictured presenting at the competition. (Pic: Freelance)

After graduating, Mark rom the Cookstown area joined Bally Renewables Ltd as a Graduate Engineer. His work centres on expanding renewable energy infrastructure across Northern Ireland, while addressing the planning challenges that can hinder sustainable progress. His ICE EEA paper explored these planning constraints in detail and was noted for its clear technical focus and relevance to current policy discussions.

Mark’s paper was selected for presentation at the ICE Northern Ireland Emerging Engineers Award finals, where he was announced as one of only three finalists across the region – an impressive recognition of his growing impact in the field. This honour reflects not only Mark’s individual talent, but also the strength of the academic and professional foundation built during his time at SWC.

At the final presentation event, Mark was joined by fellow finalists Richard Fitzsimmons and Timothy McCaughey, both of whom brought impressive experience and insight. Richard, a Civil Engineer at AtkinsRéalis, presented on enhancing water and wastewater resilience through Belfast’s Living with Water Programme. Timothy, an Apprentice Civil Engineering Technician at Translink, was ultimately named the 2025 EEA winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Moss, Head of Department Sustainability Construction and Transport, said: “South West College is delighted to see Mark’s achievements recognised at such a high level and remains proud to have supported him throughout his academic and professional journey. His progression from aspiring student to respected industry professional is a powerful testament to what can be achieved through dedication, ambition, and expert guidance.

Former South West College (SWC) Omagh student, Mark Loughran was recently named a finalist in the 2025 Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Northern Ireland Emerging Engineers Award (EEA) – a prestigious platform recognising the most talented early-career engineers across the region and is pictured at the ICE Northern Ireland Emerging Engineers Award finals, where he was announced as one of only three finalists across the region – an impressive recognition of his growing impact in the field. Pictured from L-R Harriet Warnock (ECNet Chair), Mark Loughran, Richard Fitzimmons, Timothy Caughey & Emer Murnaghan (ICENI Chair). (Pic: Freelance)

“As Mark continues to play a key role in the development of renewable infrastructure across Northern Ireland, he remains an inspiration to current and future SWC students. His story reflects the College’s mission to empower the next generation of engineers, innovators, and leaders.”

For more information or to apply visit www.swc.ac.uk