Frontline Farmers aim to ‘quash the misconceptions’

Frontline Farmers aims to ‘quash the misconceptions’ in relation to food production in the UK, while showcasing the industry and everything those working in various aspects of agriculture are so proud of.

It has been set up by Zoe Colville, better known as ‘The Chief Shepherdess’ on social media.

The Instagram page is striving to “piece by piece re-educate the British public and reconnect them with the land and how we can all do our bit for the future of this country”.

The first post shared to the page is a collage of dozens of images of people working in agriculture who submitted their picture to lend their support to the campaign.

One of those championing the project said she felt “excited” by it.

“It feels like we, as farmers, have been given an opportunity to have a voice and educate the public on farming and where their food comes from.

“If it stops some of the misinformation out there, then it is so worth it.”

The page will be sharing information for children, students and parents, as well as fellow farmers.

Farmers from all across the UK will be able to have their say and showcase what they do, discuss the aspects of agriculture they are experienced in and promote what they are proud of.