FRS Farm Relief to hire over 300 new farm workers

FRS Farm Relief is to recruit an additional 300 plus farm workers to help address an expected growth in demand for their services over the next 12 months.

The recruitment campaign will be launched at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, with interested farm workers encouraged to sign up by visiting the FRS stand or by speaking with any of the FRS personnel in attendance.

FRS Farm Relief currently maintains a panel of more than 1,200 farm operatives, who support more than 5,000 farms across the country. Over the course of the next 12 months they are projecting a significant growth in demand for farm support, with more farms seeking their services and increased engagement from farmers they are already assisting.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FRS will be placing a special focus on hiring more milkers as well as general farm workers, with the greatest anticipated demand associated with those two functions.

As well as their strong presence at the National Ploughing Championships, the recruitment campaign will also see FRS Farm Relief roll out a strong promotional push nationally and internationally.

The additional need for farm workers arises from the growing pressures on farmers around Ireland, including managing increased herds as well as adapting to the needs of sustainability and other modern farming requirements.

Speaking about the recruitment drive, Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Network said: “This year has been a very busy year for FRS Farm Relief, with our panel of farm workers growing to over 1,200 and more than 5,000 farms across the country making use of our service. As we look ahead to 2023 we are expecting a further surge in demand, with many of the farmers we are working with indicating they want to increase their use of our services, while our regional offices are also experiencing a significant level of interest from further farms who are keen to benefit from FRS Farm Relief’s assistance.

“That is why we are now looking to hire another 300 plus farm workers. We will have opportunities for farm work all over the country so we would encourage anyone who is interested in this type of work to come talk to us on at our stand or visit our careers’ page on www.frsfarmrelief.ie/careers

“We are especially keen to talk to workers who specialise in milking as well as general farm work, as the feedback on the ground is that these will be the skillsets most in demand come 2023.

“We can think of no better time to launch this recruitment drive than at the National Ploughing Championship, given its significance in the Irish agricultural calendar. Anyone who is attending the ploughing and would like to know more should pop into the FRS marquee or chat to any of the FRS personnel who will be in attendance.