Fruity whiskeys from Newry pioneers are winning global acclaim

Two Stacks in Newry has won widespread claim for bottling innovative Irish whiskeys.

SPIRIT specialists Two Stacks in Newry has created a range of innovative whiskey’s blended with fruits.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The small company, an expert blender and bonder of whiskeys from other distillers from both Northern Ireland and the Republic, has launched its highly original Fruit Drops Collection, a variety of which attracted an award in the prestigious World Whiskys Ireland.

Fruit Drops is a “bold and vibrant evolution of Irish whiskey,” according to managing director Shane McCarthy, one of the three founders of Two Stacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The series is crafted with precision, each expression is a masterful vatting of single casks, matured over time, and delicately cut by us to 50% ABV. Two Stacks is proud to create our highly innovative Fruit Drops Collection,” adds Shane.

The collection of whiskeys matured in casks comprises: Apricot Fruit Brandy Cask, described as “bright and juicy, bursting with ripe apricot, honeyed vanilla, and toasted almond, followed by a subtle hint of oak and citrus zest”; Apple Fruit Brandy Cask – “a crisp and refreshing, with notes of baked apple, caramelised pear, and warming cinnamon spice, balanced by a gentle malt sweetness”; and Blackberry Fruit Brandy Cask, which is “rich and velvety, offering layers of​ dark berry compote, wildflower honey, and dark chocolate, with a lingering touch of spice and oak”. The spirits are available in 700ml bottles and limited 100ml cans.

The pioneering company, founded by Shane with business partners Liam Brogan and Donal McLynn in 2020, has won widespread acclaim, especially in the US, for its Dram in a Can, the first single malt Irish whiskey in a convenient can that’s proving popular in the global travel industry. Dram in a Can has won international awards for innovation.

“Our mission is to produce spirits, especially whiskey, which are different and offer original taste experiences. Our focus is on transparency, creativity, innovation and responsible business practices in line with sustainability,” adds Shane.

Two Stacks has also developed a multi-award-winning double Irish cream liquor that contains more whiskey than most other Irish creams.