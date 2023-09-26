Full yard at Draperstown Mart, bullocks selling to £2000/730kg
Bullocks sold to £2000/730kg and topped 338ppk (£1490/440kg), heifers topped 317ppk (£1460/460kg) while weanlings where on fire topping 405ppk (£1540/380kg).
Bullocks
K Kelly £2000/730kg £1700/670kg S Close £1830/720kg G Miller £1760/600kg £1700/580kg £1610/640kg £1600/550kg £1590/580kg H Kearney £1730/630kg £1660/650kg J Doris £1720/640kg £1700/620kg £1610/560kg £1600/570kg £1580/520kg R Gamble £1690/610kg £1680/640kg £1680/670kg £1660/690kg £1640/670kg £1620/620kg £1600/610kg £1570/570kg £1560/650kg £1550/590kg I Lawrence £1670/650kg £1500/580kg S Jackson £1560/640kg £1620/500kg £1570/550kg D Mullan £1600/510kg S McAtamney £1590/500kg £1490/440kg £1410/500kg D McCulla £1550/630kg £1530/660kg J McKenna £1540/500kg S Close £1530/710kg and M Millar £1500/550kg £1490/540kg £1450/470kg £1440/560kg £1410/500kg.
Heifers
K Kelly £1810/710kg £1760/670kg J Donnelly £1810/690kg £1800/670kg £1720/660kg £1700/670kg S Mullan £1800/590kg £1790/590kg £1740/600kg £1700/630kg £1660/550kg £1650/560kg £1600/600kg £1550/520kg £1530/540kg £1500/520kg D McManus £1600/590kg R Biggar £1530/530kg J Doris £1490/550kg £1430/480kg £1410/520kg £1400/480kg £1370/460kg S Robinson £1480/590kg £1390/600kg D McCulla £1460/640kg E McGuigan £1460/520kg J Chivers £1460/460kg £1460/500kg £1390/440kg E Garvin £1450/550kg £1440/570kg £1370/520kg Ballinacross Farms £1450/600kg £1430/600kg £1390/540kg £1380/570kg £1380/580kg and S Jackson £1360/500kg.
Male weanlings
D Baxter £1290/530kg £1240/510kg £1000/420kg £890/380kg £890/370kg £870/370kg J O'Connor £1280/470kg P Browne £1270/470kg £960/380kg N McGillion £1230/440kg £1030/340kg £920/290kg A Bradley £1150/360kg £1100/390kg S Bradley £1130/.450kg £1120/460kg £1110/400kg £1100/380kg £1100/390kg £1030/420kg £1010/380kg £920/350kg £840/320kg S McCrory £1110/460kg M McKenna £1030/370kg £1000/360kg £860/290kg A Caldwell £960/400kg £930/380kg and J Maxwell £880/370kg £850/340kg.
Female weanlings
N McGillion £1540/380kg £940/270kg £830/270kg £800/250kg £700/240kg J Browne £1180/400kg S Bradley £1070/410kg £970/410kg £950/330kg £920/350kg £910/350kg £900/300kg £900/350kg £900/340kg £900/340kg £810/320kg £800/310kg £800/340kg B Small £1000/430kg £990/430kg R Davis £940/400kg £840/390kg £750/350kg M McKernna £900/310kg £840/310kg £840/280kg £810/320kg £780/290kg and M Bradley £800/370kg.
Sucklers
Preston Farms £1720 £1580 £1500 £1480 Gortavoy Farms £1490 and A Hutchinson £1480.
Fat cows
J Chivers £1669/780kg £1514/670kg J Clarke £1641/760kg D Speir £1548/790kg J Buchanan £1548/600kg £1346/670kg £1333/590kg £1277/620kg £1265/560kg £1201/660kg A Robinson £1543/680kg £1533/730kg £1463/770kg D McManus £1463/620kg £1248/600kg A Hutchinson £1447/670kg £1324/690kg £1254/640kg £1200/600kg I Smith £1442/700kg P Conwell £1404/590kg L Bowden £1283/690kg J Clarke £1264/580kg G McCrory £1264/580kg and G Clarke £1224/510kg.
Bulls
K Mullan £2140/1070kg R Kearney £2109/1110kg S Toner £2052/1080kg R Pickering £2028/780kg £1722/700kg £1508/580kg £1403/580kg G Clarke £1965/750kg G McMillin £1778/700kg £1537/610kg £1457/610kg R Lyle £1299/610kg P Conlon £1279/520kg £1197/530kg J Doherty £1250/500kg and M Lee £1092/430kg.