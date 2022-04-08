Funeral arrangements released for 21-year-old student Lee Usher

Lee, a student at CAFRE’s Loughry campus, was the cherished son of Jill and Laurence, stepdad Paul, dearest brother of Ben, his wife Caroline, brother of Lauren, her husband Alex and the dearest grandson of Granny May.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday (10 April) at 2pm in Portadown Baptist Church, Thomas Street, with committal afterwards in Kernan Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, will go to Cancer Research NI and can be made via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or by cheque, made payable to Cancer Research NI, c/o Milne funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

Lee Usher

The young Portadown man was a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry campus.

CAFRE commented: “Lee will be sadly missed by everyone at Loughry.

“Our condolences go to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Lee sadly passed away at the scene of the collision, which involved a vehicle recovery lorry.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision in the Tullywiggan Road area, shortly before 3.45pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.