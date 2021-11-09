Funeral service for Pamela Johnston will be held this afternoon

Pamela, who was involved in Armagh County Show, sadly passed away in Daisy Hill Hospital on Sunday.

Tributes have been paid to the mother of two, who has been described as a “shining light”.

Armagh Show said Pamela was a “dear friend and committee member” and that it was with “great sadness” that they had learned of her passing.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm today for Pamela Johnston, right, who sadly passed away in hospital on Sunday. Image: Armagh County Show.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pamela’s husband Andrew and their sons Adam and James,” a spokesperson said.

“Deepest of sympathies to the entire Johnston and Hawthorne families.”

Meanwhile, Cusher councillor Jim Speers stated he has “lost a good friend”.

“Pamela was a shining light of what life was all about,” he added.

“A compassionate lady who was highly respected within the entire community, [she] always had a friendly smile and enjoyed a chat with everyone.

“I express my heartfelt sympathy to the entire Johnston and Hawthorne families.”

Pamela, who was from the Mullabrack Road, Hamiltonsbawn, was the dearly loved wife of Andrew and much-loved mother of Adam and his partner Sarah and James and his wife Hannah, precious daughter of Isaac and Lorna and a dear sister of Janice, Rodney and Alan.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o R. Warnock Funeral Directors, 19 Forest Park, Markethill, BT60 1QS.