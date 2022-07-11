Funeral to be held for County Tyrone man following tragic farm accident

The accident is understood to have occurred at the Gorticashel Road near Omagh on Saturday evening.
Ryan, from Shergrim Glen, Omagh, was the dearly beloved husband of Sinead, devoted father of Laura-Jayne and Joseph, much-loved son of Ruby and William, and cherished brother of Charlene, David, Derrick, Kyra, Jillian, Richard and Jade.
In a family notice, friends and neighbours have been invited to call at his parents’ home on the Gorticashel Road.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ryan will be held at his parents’ home on Wednesday 13 July at 1pm, followed by committal in Greenan Parish Church graveyard. The family have requested donations in lieu, if desired, for Air Ambulance NI, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh.