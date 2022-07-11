Funeral to be held for County Tyrone man following tragic farm accident

The accident is understood to have occurred at the Gorticashel Road near Omagh on Saturday evening.

Ryan, from Shergrim Glen, Omagh, was the dearly beloved husband of Sinead, devoted father of Laura-Jayne and Joseph, much-loved son of Ruby and William, and cherished brother of Charlene, David, Derrick, Kyra, Jillian, Richard and Jade.

In a family notice, friends and neighbours have been invited to call at his parents’ home on the Gorticashel Road.

Image: Armstrong Funeral Directors