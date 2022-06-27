Funeral to be held this week for 18-year-old Max Boggs

Max tragically passed away following a car accident in Australia on 4 June.

His funeral will take place in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton, at 2pm on Wednesday (29 June), with interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

The service can be viewed on YouTube by searching Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Funeral Max Boggs, 29 June.

Max Boggs