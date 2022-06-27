Funeral to be held this week for 18-year-old Max Boggs

The funeral of 18-year-old Max Boggs will be held this Wednesday afternoon.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 27th June 2022, 11:40 am

Max tragically passed away following a car accident in Australia on 4 June.

His funeral will take place in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Eglinton, at 2pm on Wednesday (29 June), with interment afterwards in the adjoining burying ground.

The service can be viewed on YouTube by searching Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, Funeral Max Boggs, 29 June.

Max Boggs

The family have requested donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, c/o Mr Samuel Cochrane, 4 Dunlade Road, Greysteel, BT47 3EF.

