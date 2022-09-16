Funeral to be held this weekend for County Armagh man Adam Frazer

News of the young man’s death has sent shockwaves through the farming community in Northern Ireland and further afield.

Adam, from Newtownhamilton, took great pride in his pedigree livestock and had successfully established his Brookmount Pygmy Goats and Valais Blacknose Sheep.

In his younger years, Adam’s was also a familiar face at many of the local poultry shows.

Adam was delighted to have purchased his new stock ram in the summer and shared the news to his Brookmount Pygmy Goats and Valais Blacknose Sheep Facebook page.

NI Valais Blacknose Club spoke of the “devastating loss” of their “good friend” and founding member.

Paying tribute, they said: “Adam helped get the club started with Diane, Emma and Irene, and was there to welcome all the committee members we now have who were blessed to call Adam a friend.

“Adam was very passionate about the Valais breed and was key to the success of the club we have today.

“He loved meeting and talking to people about all things sheep, and held an amazing knowledge for a young man.

“It is a devastating loss to Adam’s wonderful, supporting family, and to the club and the wider Valais community.

“Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to Adam’s family and friends at this very sad time,” they added.”

Members of the Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club have also paid tribute to Adam.

“It is with heavy hearts the chairperson, committee and members of the Northern Ireland Pygmy Goat Club, learn of the sad passing of our dear friend and colleague, Adam Frazer,” they said.

“Anyone that knows or has had any interactions with Adam will be well aware of his passion, in-depth knowledge and hardworking devotion towards Pygmy Goats. Knowledge and advice that he was always willing to share.

“Adam has been a member of the club for many years, as well as a past chairperson, and will be very sadly missed by NIPGC and other clubs.”

They continued: “He was very successful in the show ring, a result of his dedication to going the extra mile in his research, care and breeding of Pygmy Goats.

“We are all thinking of Adam’s mother, father, sisters, family and friends at this very sad time.

“You are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.”

Adam’s funeral will leave his late home tomorrow (Saturday 17 September) at 1pm to St Luke’s Parish Church, Ballymoyer, for a service, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, will go to the USPCA.