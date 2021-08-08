Further discussions on Farm Welfare Bill due at Stormont

This is a fundamental requirement laid down within the NIFG’s Farm Welfare Bill for Northern Ireland (NI).

NIFG comprises representation from NI Agricultural Producers Association (NIAPA), NI Livestock Auctioneers Association (NILAA), Farmers For Action (FFA) and Belfast Hills Farmers.

A NIFG spokesperson said: “We will endeavour to have these questions answered in time for the end of the Stormont summer recess.”

According to NIFG, the Farm Welfare Bill, if enacted, would return farming families in Northern Ireland a minimum of the cost of production plus an inflation-linked margin for their produce at the farm gate.

If produce prices go higher than the NI Farm Welfare Bill minimum, as lamb did recently for a short period, this would create no problems.

However, when the price of lamb falls it would have to stop falling at the minimum price set annually.