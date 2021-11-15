Further emphasis on efficiency targets

He commented: “Increased feed and fertiliser costs, along with the uncertainties regarding future climate change legislation have resulted in further emphasis on efficiency measures within the herd.

“Further expansion plans are also on hold due to the massive increase in the cost of building supplies and the stricter legislation on building proposals. Thus farmers are concentrating on making the existing enterprise as efficient as possible.”

The most recent service provided by Genus ABS has created a lot of interest from farmers wishing to increase efficiencies within the herd. GENEadvance allows the farmer to make decisions for the future of the herd by tissue sampling heifers at a very young age. Thus feeding, management and decisions regarding selling heifers, or breeding for beef can be planned and implemented at an early stage in their lives.

Stephen added: “As industry leaders, Genus ABS can offer quality genetics and a breeding advisory service which is targeted to the management system on the farm. Breeding advice is based on the genetics of each individual animal and the management system on the farm. This is coupled with detailed records which identify successes and further opportunities for improvement. This can involve the farmer’s nutrition adviser, financial adviser etc. providing a detailed overall plan for the enterprise.”

Stephen’s role within Genus ABS includes liaising with the genetic services teams and the RMS teams in addition to customer relations and advice, plus responding to queries from new and prospective customers. Coming from the well known Bloomhill Herd at Tandragee, Stephen is fully aware of the many uncertainties facing dairy and beef farmers at present.

Having completed a foundation degree in agriculture at Greenmount College and then completing his BSc with animal science at Harper Adams, Stephen has worked in the cattle breeding industry for the past four years.