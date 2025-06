Further record prices for cattle at Markethill Mart this week

An entry of 700 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 22nd March sold in another blistering trade with prices recorded seeing a further increase.

Heifers

The 250 heifers included several pens of good quality forward and heavy heifers. Good quality forward heifers sold to £416 for 508k at £2115 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £410 for 590k at £2430 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £350 to £404 per 100 kilos. Heavy heifers sold to £410 for 624k at £2560 for a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received £408 for 610k at £2490 and a Garrison farmer received £404 for 634k at £2560.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £350 to £393 per 100 kilos.

Top price for heavy heifers was £2610 for 660k £393 from a Dungannon farmer.

A Garrison farmer sold 10 forward heifers to average 568k at £2213 per head £389 per 100 kilos.

A Dungannon farmer sold six heavy heifers to average 611k at £2400 each £393 per 100 kilos and a Newtownhamilton farmer sold six heifers to average 648k at £2348 at £362 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing heifers sold steadily from £350 to £443 for 440k at £1950 from a Tynan farmer followed by £419 for 454k at £1900 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Forward heifers

Dungannon farmer 508k £2115 £416.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £2430 £411.00; Garrison farmer 594k £2400 £404.00; Castlewellan farmer 578k £2300 £398.00; Dungannon farmer 600k £2380 £397.00; Newry farmer 544k £2140 £393.00; Garrison farmer 574k £2250 £392.00 and Garrison farmer 558k £2180 £391.

Heavy heifers

Dungannon farmer 624k £2560 £410.00; Dungannon farmer 610k £2490 £408.00; Garrison farmer 634k £2560 £404.00; Dungannon farmer 664k £2610 £393.00; Garrison farmer 612k £2340 £382.00; Armagh farmer 646k £2420 £374.00; Dungannon farmer 634k £2370 £374.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 672k £2500 £372.

Middleweight heifers

Tynan farmer 440k £1950 £443.00; Cullyhanna farmer 454k £1900 £419.00; Tynan farmer 406k £1690 £416.00; Lisburn farmer 440k £1820 £414.00; Forkhill farmer 426k £1760 £413.00; Lisburn farmer 484k £1950 £403.00; Lisburn farmer 492k £1980 £402.00; Armagh farmer 464k £1850 £399.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 418k £1660 £397.

Bullocks

The 120 bullocks returned an exceptionally strong demand with forward bullocks to £416 for 558k at £2320 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £411 for 516k Hereford at £2120 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

A Markethill farmer received £407 for 516k at £2100.

Main demand for forward bullocks from £340 to £398 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks sold to £375 for 650k at £2440 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £370 for 624k at £2310 from a Markethill producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy bullocks from £340 to £369 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £350 to £423 for 440k at £1860 from a Jerrettspass farmer the same owner received £420 for 414k at £1740.

A Poyntzpass farmer received £410 for 476k Hereford at £1950.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £324 for 550k at £1780 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £315 for 508k at £1600 from a Markethill farmer.

Main demand for Friesians from £280 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 558k £2320 £416.00; Poyntzpass farmer 516k £2120 £411.00; Markethill farmer 516k £2100 £407.00; Poyntzpass farmer 534k £2130 £399.00; Jerrettspass farmer 508k £2020 £398.00; Markethill farmer 552k £2170 £393.00; Markethill farmer 598k £2350 £393.00; Poyntzpass farmer 548k £2140 £391.00; Cullyhanna farmer 568k £2200 £387.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 588k £2260 £384.

Heavy bullocks

Dungannon farmer 650k £2440 £375.00; Markethill farmer 624k £2310 £370.00; Markethill farmer 616k £2270 £369.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 626k £2300 £367.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 602k £2200 £365.00; Cullyhanna farmer 612k £2210 £361.00; Markethill farmer 602k £2170 £360.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 674k £2360 £350.

Middleweight bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 440k £1860 £423.00; Jerrettspass farmer 414k £1740 £420.00; Poyntzpass farmer 476k £1950 £410.00; Poyntzpass farmer 478k £1930 £404.00; Poyntzpass farmer 494k £1980 £401.00; Dungannon farmer 492k £1970 £400.00; Poyntzpass farmer 488k £1940 £398.00; Poyntzpass farmer 482k £1910 £396.00; Poyntzpass farmer 456K £1800 £395.00 and Mountnorris farmer 496k £1940 £391.

Friesian bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 550k £1780 £324.00; Markethill farmer 508k £1600 £315.00; Poyntzpass farmer 582k £1740 £299.00; Crossmaglen farmer 558k £1650 £296.00; Poyntzpass farmer 562k £1640 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £1690 £286.00; Poyntzpass farmer 536k £1520 £284.00 and Belleeks farmer 582k £1630 £280.

Weanlings

A large entry of 190 weanling sold in an exceptionally strong demand throughout the sale with prices seeing a further increase on the week.

Prices remained very strong from start to finish of the sale.

Good quality light heifers sold from £400 to £520 for 250k at £1300 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £505 for 204k at £1030 from a Benburb farmer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £252 for £1260 £500.

Middleweight heifers sold to £503 for 302k at £1520 from a Waringstown producer followed by £481 for 312k at £1500 from a Keady farmer.

A Rathfriland farmer received £473 for 328k at £1550.

All good quality lots sold readily from £380 to £470 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £423 for 402k at £1700 from a Keady farmer with several more from £340 to £421 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold to £500 for 292k at £1460 from a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £497 for 284k at £1410.

All top quality lots sold from £400 to £495 per 100 kilos.

Middleweights sold in an excellent demand to £535 for 316k at £1690 from a Lisburn farmer.

The same owner received £518 for 326k at £1690.

This producer sold six Limousin males to average 313k at £1600 each £510 per 100 kilos. All good quality lots sold steadily from £400 to £497.

Stronger males sold to £416 for 428k at £1780 from a Tandragee farmer and a Kilkeel farmer received £401 for 454k at £1820.

Light heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 250k £1300 £520.00; Benburb farmer 204k £1030 £505.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 252k £1260 £500.00; Glenanne farmer 218k £1060 £486.00; Lisburn farmer 286k £1390 £486.00; Benburb farmer 254k £1210 £276.00; Lurgan farmer 292k £1380 £473.00; Lisburn farmer 276k £1300 £471.00 and Rathfriland farmer 274k £1260 £460.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Waringstown farmer 302k £1520 £503.00; Keady farmer 312k £1500 £481.00; Rathfriland farmer 328k £1550 £473.00; Rathfriland farmer 328k £1540 £470.00; Keady farmer 328k £1540 £470.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 352k £1650 £469.00; Lisburn farmer 312k £1460 £468.00; Keady farmer 340k £1540 £453.00 and Rathfriland farmer 346k £1540 £445.

Strong heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 402k £1700 £423.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 404k £1700 £421.00; Crossgar farmer 416k £1600 £385.00; Tandragee farmer 408k £1510 £370.00; Waringstown farmer 452k £1600 £354.00 and Lisburn farmer 416k £1420 £341.

Light male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 292k £1460 £500.00; Lisburn farmer 284k £1410 £497.00; Lurgan farmer 212k £1050 £495.00; Castlewellan farmer 298k £1470 £493.00; Lurgan farmer 294k £1400 £476.00; Keady farmer 274k £1300 £474.00; Tandragee farmer 218k £1020 £468.00 and Tandragee farmer 218k £1020 £468.

Middleweight male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 316k £1690 £535.00; Lisburn farmer 326k £1690 £518.00; Lisburn farmer 328k £1700 £418.00; Crossmaglen farmer 302k £1500 £497.00; Lisburn farmer 336k £1650 £491.00; Lisburn farmer 354k £1660 £469.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 358k £1650 £461.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 364k £1670 £459.

Strong male weanlings

Tandragee farmer 428k £1780 £416.00; Kilkeel farmer 454k £1820 £401.00; Tandragee farmer 422k £1650 £391.00; Tandragee farmer 404k £1530 £378.00; Forkhill farmer 418k £1500 £359.00 and Lisburn farmer 446k £1560 £350.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £3600 for a Charolais cow with bull calf at foot from a Jerrettspass farmer.

In calf cows sold to £1870 and £1700 paid twice.