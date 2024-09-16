FUSE arts invite local young people to celebrate Culture Night at Zine Making workshop

DERRY creative commissioning and production company FUSE arts are inviting young people aged 16-24 to join them for an evening of creativity and craic at the Atelier Hair premises in Ebrington.

The DIY Zine Making workshop will be delivered by illustrator and 2D animator Nichola Irvine on Friday (September 20) from 7pm-9pm as part of the programme for Culture Night Derry Strabane. Zines are small-circulation, independently published booklets or magazines that are often created by a single person or small group. They are known for their DIY ethos and independent spirit and can cover a wide range of topics. Co-Director at FUSE arts, Aoife Boyle, said the event will be an opportunity for young people to connect and explore how their own zine might look. “This is an ideal event for young people with an interest in the arts who want to connect with other like-minded people in a welcoming and relaxing environment, have fun and explore a new technique,” she said. “Anyone can create a zine, people might make a zine about something they are passionate about, for activism purposes or to document an event – you can literally make a zine about anything. “Zine's are great because they are unprecious and have no set way of being, they are often collected in an archive, or distributed in a very ad-hoc way.” Nichola Irvine’s work is a mix of traditional and digital and her aesthetic focuses on non-conventional canons of beauty; ugly art and colourful, quirky and often textural shapes. For more information on Nichola you can visit her website at www.nicholairvine.com If anyone has any worries or questions ahead of attending the event, they are more than welcome to email FUSE arts at [email protected] The workshop is kindly funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council on behalf of T;buc, the Northern Ireland Executive and Community Good Relations Council as part of Good Relations Week 2024. Tickets for the event cost just £2 plus a booking fee and must be booked in advance on Event Brite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/diy-zine-making-tickets-1007438103487 On Culture Night, across the country, artists, musicians and creators in all genres will showcase their work, hoping to connect with new audiences and celebrate our rich and unique cultural heritage. Find out more about the full programme of events taking place on Culture Night on the What’s On Derry Strabane Facebook page and www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight