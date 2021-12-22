Future Agricultural Policy consultation is a ‘major milestone for the industry’

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed the consultation, which was launched yesterday by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots, describing it as a “major milestone for the industry”.

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt, commented: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to redefine agriculture policies and support, to ensure the sustainability of our unique family farm structure as we move forward, delivering for the environment, local communities and consumers.

“It’s extremely positive that the focus of the new future ag policy is on active farmers and growers. “Working to meet the growing demand for food, both at home and abroad, whilst also protecting the environment and meeting the demands of climate change, it’s vital that our members are equipped with the right tools to become more efficient resulting in maximum returns.”

UFU president Victor Chestnutt, Robert Workman, farmer in Larne and DAERA Minister Edwin Poots.

The consultation will remain open to responses until 15 February 2022 and DAERA will be engaging with stakeholders.

The UFU will be considering this consultation within their extensive policy committee structure.

Mr Chestnutt continued: “We encourage all our members to take time over the Christmas period to read and respond, making their opinions known.

“The future ag policy consultation will be a key discussion point at our presidents’ roadshows in January.

“It’s vital that farmers are at the core of this conversation as we look forward to working with the department to support the development of a productive, profitable and progressive farming industry for the future.”

The consultation can be viewed on the DAERA website Consultation on Future Agricultural Policy Proposals for Northern Ireland | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (daera-ni.gov.uk)