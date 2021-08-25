Future of Irish Moiled breed looks bright

Haltered Section - Jayne Birch - NI Young Handler winner and overall champion young handler

The judges for this year’s show were the familiar N & M Moilies couple of Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, who won the Haltered section of the virtual show last year and have been successful exhibiting cattle in virtual sales.

Over 100 entries in total, the show was a great spectacle with tremendous cattle on show, with some great photography and video skills on display, something that the Covid lockdown has made people take more heed off.

In the haltered section, it was the senior bull class that drew most attention, only two entries, but of absolute impeccable standard. Two heavy weight bulls were entered, Woodbine Casper exhibited by Brian O’Kane of Martinstown, Co. Antrim bred by James and Ciara White of Ballymitty, Co. Wexford and Ravelglen Rocky exhibited by Killua Castle of Kells, Co. Meath, bred by Brian O’Kane, battled it out, with Woodbine Casper a bull of great length, power and shape without extreme muscling taking 1st place in the senior bull class, was also awarded senior champion and eventually also crowned the overall haltered champion. Ravelglen Rocky, a very stylish, well-balanced bull full of breed character took 2nd place in the senior bull class, was also awarded reserve senior champion, and stayed on the heels of Woodbine Casper all the way through when Rocky was eventually crowned reserve overall haltered champion.

Brian O’Kane had a very successful day in the haltered section dominating the podium in most classes, was owner the senior champion winner, was breeder of the reserve senior champion winner, but was also the owner and breeder of the second in reserve champion, a strong well balanced homebred calf, Ravelglen Diamond 105.

There was one entry in the young handler’s section, with Jayne Birch of Kircubbin, Co. Down winning the Northern Ireland section, overall young handler champion and winner of the Brian Burnett cup, a worthy winner, setting a great standard for future young Handlers in the future.

This year saw several new breeders from all three constituencies exhibiting in the virtual show for the first time. Congratulations to Cian Elliott from Birdwood, Gloucestershire who won overall champion newcomer to exhibiting cattle with his well-presented haltered heifer.

The non-haltered section was by far the largest section of the day with 85 entries in this section. The three senior classes were particularly well supported with 6 entries in the senior bull class, eight entries in the senior heifer class and a record 25 entries in the cow class. The quality of stock in these senior classes were also very impressive with all the prizes in the overall championship going to senior cattle. It was the winner of the senior bull class, Ballylinney Harry owned by Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co. Down and bred by Derek Steen of Moffat, Drumfireshire that took overall champion of the non-haltered section. It was the senior cow winner that took the reserve overall champion spot, a homebred cow of William Millar, Broughshane, Co. Antrim, Braefield Sarah. Second in reserve was won jointly by the 2nd prize senior bull, Woodbine Arthur, owned by Christopher & Helen Kelly, Collinstown, Co. Westmeath, bred by J&C White, and the 1st prize senior heifer, Cultra Pammy owned by Robert Boyle and bred by the Ulster Folk & Transport Museum, Holywood, Co. Down. The judges, Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley commended the quality of the senior classes pointing out that all these animals were all of champion quality.

Special thanks must also be expressed to Cloud Lines Show for providing the platform to hold the online show also to sponsors Aidan McAuley from Armoy, Co. Antrim and Dermott McGeady, a new member from Derry/Londonderry for sponsoring the rosettes for both the haltered and non-haltered sections.

Results of the Haltered Section

Senior Bull class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper; 2nd Killua Castle – Ravelglen Rocky

Cow class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ardcroagh Viley; 2nd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Diamond; 3rd Violet Mc Keown – Ardcroagh Elizabeth

Senior Championship

Champion; Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper

Reserve Champion; Killua Castle - Ravelglen Rocky

Intermediate Bull class: 1st Ryan & Caroline Maxwell – Ravelglen Rodan; 2nd Brian O’Kane – Kilmoyle Titan; 3rd Gareth Ryan – Carrig Jerome

Intermediate Heifer class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kelly; 2nd Cian Elliott – Leasow Gina; 3rd Violet McKeown – Ardcroagh Georgina

Intermediate Championship

Champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Kelly

Ryan & Caroline Maxwell – Ravelglen Rodan

Calf (Bull and Heifer calf) class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Emerald 105; 2nd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Remus; 3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Dolly 131

Calf Championship

Champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Emerald 105

Reserve Champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Remus

Overall Championship

Champion; Brian O’Kane – Woodbine Casper

Reserve Champion; Killua Castle – Ravelglen Rocky

Second in Reserve; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Emerald 105

Results of the Non - Haltered Section

Senior Bull class: 1st Robert Boyle – Ballylinney Harry; 2nd Christopher & Helen Kelly – Woodbine Arthur; 3rd Sally Crowe – Ravelglen Ruben

Cow class: 1st William Millar – Braefield Sarah; 2nd Robert Boyle – Clandeboye Leann; 3rd William Millar – Ravelglen Sharon; 4th Sam Smiley – Glasdrummond Cherry 74; 5th Robert Boyle – Beechmount Anne; 6th Robert Boyle – Clandeboye Louisa

Senior Heifer class: 1st Robert Boyle – Cultra Pammy; 2nd Gerard McCloskey – Meencraig Peggy; 3rd Robert Boyle – Ballylinney Alice

Senior Championship

Champion; Robert Boyle – Ballylinney Harry

Reserve Champion; William Millar – Braefield Sarah

Intermediate Heifer class: 1st Sam Smiley - Glassdrummond Cherry 119; 2nd Gareth Ryan – Carrig Corona; 3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Roisin 2

Intermediate Championship

Champion; Sam Smiley - Glassdrummond Cherry 119

Reserve Champion; Gareth Ryan – Carrig Corona

Heifer Calf class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Bidi; 2nd Christopher & Helen Kelly – Derrynagarra Violet; 3rd Dermott Mc Geady – Tullyarden Jessie

Bull Calf class: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Nate; 2nd Christopher & Helen

Calf Championship

Champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Nate

Reserve Champion; Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Bidi

Overall Championship

Champion – Robert Boyle; Ballylinney Harry

Reserve Champion – William Millar; Braefield Sarah

Second in Reserve; Joint = Christopher & Helen Kelly – Woodbine Arthur and Robert Boyle – Cultra Pammy

Young Handler Champion

NI Young Handler Champion – Jayne Birch

Overall Young Handler Champion – Jayne Birch

Best Newcomer exhibiting cattle

GB – 1st Cian Elliott, 2nd Adam Lawson

NI – 1st Gerard McCluskey, 2nd Dermott McGeady

ROI – 1st Gareth Ryan

Overall Winner of the best Newcomer to exhibiting cattle – Cian Elliott (GB)

Champion Photo winner was Killua Castle with their photo of Ravelglen Rocky.

Irish Moiled Cattle Society Virtual AGM

Chairperson Brian O’Kane welcomed all those present and thanked everyone for joining the virtual AGM (via Zoom due to COVID-19).

After the formal business of the meeting was carried out, Brian O’Kane thanked all the directors for all their hard work and commitment with special mention to Michael Sprake (GB) and Paul Gilligan (ROI) on their retirement. September 2020 saw breed secretary Gillian Steele celebrate her 10th anniversary working with the Society, Brian thanked Gillian for tireless work and dedication to the Society, he also included in his thanks to Nigel Edwards the Registrar, John Stronge the Company Secretary and to the PRO’S Michelle McCauley and Ciara White. Brian also expressed his gratitude to Robert Boyle for his kind and generous donation of a heifer ‘Beechmount Eve’ which was raffled on Christmas Eve and won by the Scott family in Garvagh.

It was noted that in the past year the Society had some extremely challenging matters to deal with especially after the exit of UK from the Europe. The Society had no alternative but to pursue the pathway to change its office from UK to EU to keep the IMCS as one and remain united with one herd book. The IMCS are in the unique position in having only one Herd book, many other breed societies have an Irish and British alternative. It is still work in progress and the Department of Agriculture in ROI, NI and GB are all working together alongside the directors keeping the best interests of the IMCS to the fore.

Changing DNA labs has also been another very challenging matter for the Society, it had become very evident that a switch to the more up to date single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) testing was required. It is an exciting development for the breed, that breeders will be able to use genomics in the future to help with breeding decisions and is one positive to come from the recent restructuring of the Society due to Brexit. The process of switching to use SNP DNA technique is a challenging process but a necessary one to be able to use genomics alongside maintaining the integrity of the breeds full parent DNA verification trail of almost 15 years, more information on this can be found on the website. It must be mentioned all the unbelievable amount of hard work, time and effort put in by the breed secretary Gillian Steele and Registrar Nigel Edwards. The SNP project is still a work in progress and most breeders will have by now been speaking with Gillian or have received SNP kits in the post and if not then please do not hesitate to contact the breed secretary Gillian. It is important for breeders to take good quality hair samples and return the SNP Kits as soon as possible.

Discussions took place regarding the Society and how business and the Herd book is now operating. New members were made very welcome, and thanks expressed to those who had sponsored the recent online show which was judged by N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley.

Brian finished the evening by commenting “that the future of the Society looks bright, the SNP project requires members support and a huge thank you to everyone for their continued support”.

Magnificent Moilies Autumn Sale

Harrison & Hetherington, Auctioneers Carlisle will once again host the IMCS Magnificent Moilies Autumn 2021 Online Virtual Sale which will take place from Thursday, 14th October concluding Saturday, 16th October. It will be a predominantly female sale with a select number of males. Further details will be available on the website within the next couple of weeks. Meantime anyone wishing to speak directly to members and breeders of Irish Moiled cattle, there will hopefully be the opportunity to do so at Balmoral Show. Irish Moiled breed classes will take place on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021. Judge this year is highly regarded IHFA Classifier Paul Boal from Republic of Ireland.

