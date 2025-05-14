Future proofing the agricultural sector with the ‘Intro to Ag’ programme

Agri Aware in partnership with the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) are delighted to announce the launch of its Transition Year programme Intro to Ag that will now be eligible for all schools nationwide to register Transition Year students.

The nationwide rollout of the programme will be made official this Friday, May 16 at the inaugural Intro to Ag Peer Day.

Taking place at LOETB’s Midland’s Skill Centre in Tullamore, Co Offaly the event will mark the conclusion of the programme’s pilot year and act as the springboard of the launch of the programme nationwide beginning in September.

The purpose of the Intro to Ag programme is to attract the next generation of students to study agriculture science for the Leaving Certificate curriculum and to pursue a career in the industry thereafter, in an effort to future proof the sector that has a growing demand for agricultural science graduates to take on a variety of roles across the industry.

The programme gives students a flavour of what to expect when studying the subject for the Leaving Certificate and offer an insight into career opportunities in the sector. In essence, Intro to Ag will act as a pathway to lead the next generation of students down the route of agriculture and food production at an important stage of students’ education where decisions on subject choices are made and potential career directions pursued from.

The Intro to Ag programme, targeted at Transition Year students, was piloted in LOETB schools this academic year and after a successful pilot, this year’s programme will end with its inaugural peer day this Friday in the company of industry leaders.

On the day, schools will present projects from their studies of the programme where a winner will be chosen by representatives from both Agri Aware, the LOETB and industry leaders.

Students who took part in the programme this year will hear from those working in the agri-industry who have come from both farming and non-farming backgrounds and that have carved out successful careers in the industry.

Speaking ahead of the Intro to Ag Peer Day and nationwide launch of the programme was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin who said: “The Intro to Ag pilot has been incredibly successful and it’s great to close out the year with the inaugural Peer Day for the programme.

“The feedback from teachers and students from the LOETB schools has been excellent and we look forward to welcoming those teachers and students on Friday and also bringing the programme nationwide to Transition Year students in September.”