Renowned horticulturist and TV presenter David Domoney is the official Ambassador of Garden Show Ireland 2025.

Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again as it returns for its 21st year on Friday-Sunday, June 13-15, at Antrim Castle Gardens.

Now a much-anticipated tradition, the show promises a vibrant line-up of flowers, food and fun for the whole family. Tickets are now on sale, providing the perfect gift for gardening enthusiasts ahead of the Christmas season!

The show is thrilled to announce David Domoney as this year’s ambassador. A Chartered Horticulturist and renowned television presenter on ITV’s Love Your Garden and This Morning, David brings a wealth of expertise, having won 36 RHS medals and been personally honoured by Prince Edward for excellence in horticulture.

Known for his passion for nature, David also serves as a patron and ambassador for several environmental charities, including the RSPB and Thrive, a charity supporting those with disabilities through therapeutic horticulture.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Neil Kelly expressed his enthusiasm, saying: “Garden Show Ireland has been a cherished event for over two decades. This 21st year will provide another fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy and embrace the beauty of sustainable gardening in our iconic Antrim Castle Gardens.”

David Domoney also shared his excitement for his role in the show, saying: “I am delighted to be the show ambassador for Garden Show Ireland 2025. Having visited the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens on several occasions, it’s going to be a real pleasure to be there at the show in June, which celebrates the fascinating world of plants.”

In preparation for the big event, the annual Spring Plant Fair will take place on Saturday, April 12, at Civic Square, Mossley Mill, offering thousands of plants for spring planting from local nurseries. With free entry and parking, it’s the ideal stop for gardening enthusiasts planning their spring gardens ahead of the main event.

Trade applications are now open for both Spring Plant Fair and Garden Show Ireland, with a special offer available for exhibitors who sign up for both events.

To buy tickets, apply to be a trader or for more details, visit gardenshowireland.com. Tickets are priced at £14, £11.50 for concession, under 16s are free (with £1.50 booking fee).