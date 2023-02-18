Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club look forward to anniversary

The night will commence with a Drinks Reception starting at 7pm, to be seated for 7.30pm.

The club will be celebrating 85 years of success with an exciting programme for the night, welcoming guest speaker Robin Swann followed by a charity raffle and music by Hudson Blue.

Since the last dinner in 2018, Garvagh have been kept busy even with the pandemic threw in the middle, from fortnightly meetings, to competitions, to community outreach, to fundraising to name but a few.

Garvagh YFC members preparing for their 85th anniversary dinner on Saturday 11th March

The club have continued to bring home plenty of silverware from both county and Northern Ireland level competitions in the past five years, and with the rivalry between Coleraine and Garvagh still as strong as ever.

Past, present and future members, friends and supporters of the club are all welcome on the night with tickets costing £35 and children 14 or under priced at £20.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Reserve your tickets now by contacting club secretary Rachel Boyce on 07935027982 or by messaging the club’s Facebook page.

Garvagh YFC members planning the Wild West Show back in 1990

Garvagh YFC prizewinners at this year’s Co Londonderry dinner dance

