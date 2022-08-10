Garvagh Young Farmers take part in fundraiser for charity

Team 1 included: William McNaugher, Peter Cunningham, Michael Torrens and Rachel Boyce.
Team 2 included: James Millsopp, Sarah Cunningham, Steven Linton and Sarah Holden.
The two teams started at Newferry and paddled to Portglenone marina
The Community Rescue Service (CRS) is a charitable search and rescue organisation operated by volunteers from communities across Northern Ireland.
CRS provide a wide range of vital services in our area such as water search and rescue, land search and rescue, suicide prevention, safety patrols, public education and community safety to name a few. In order to provide these services CRS relays on charitable contributions.
As a club Garvagh managed to raise an impressive £911! As a result of this, Garvagh Young Farmers, joint with Lynas, raised the most amount of money for The Community Rescue Service and members would like to thank everyone who donated. Garvagh YFC are looking forward to starting the new programme in September. They will also be running some summer meetings throughout August, all new members from year 8 up are very welcome.
Keep up to date on the Facebook page and if you would like any more information contact the club leader on 07597941372.