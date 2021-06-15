GDT Event 286 results

AMF index up 0.6%, average price US$5,687/MT. Butter index down 1.7%, average price US$4,612/MT. BMP not offered. Ched index up 0.2%, average price US$4,328/MT. LAC index up 0.4%, average price US$1,240/MT. SMP index down 1.7%, average price US$3,356/MT. SWP index not available, average price not available. WMP index down 1.8%, average price US$3,997/MT