GDT Event 327 concludes with the GDT Price Index down - Key results

Global Dairy Trade Event 327 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 0.7 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Key Results:

AMF index down 1.8 per cent, average price US$5,340/MT

Butter index down 0.3 per cent, average price US$4,899/MT

BMP index down 4.5 per cent, average price US$2,521/MT

Ched index down 10.2 per cent, average price US$4,509/MT

LAC index up 0.3 per cent, average price US$1,112/MT

SMP index down 1.1 per cent, average price US$2,739/MT

SWP not offered

WMP index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$3,277/MT

Full results have been published here.

