GDT Event 327 concludes with the GDT Price Index down - Key results
Global Dairy Trade Event 327 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 0.7 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Key Results:
AMF index down 1.8 per cent, average price US$5,340/MT
Butter index down 0.3 per cent, average price US$4,899/MT
BMP index down 4.5 per cent, average price US$2,521/MT
Ched index down 10.2 per cent, average price US$4,509/MT
LAC index up 0.3 per cent, average price US$1,112/MT
SMP index down 1.1 per cent, average price US$2,739/MT
SWP not offered
WMP index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$3,277/MT
