GDT Event 328 concludes with the GDT Price Index down - Key results
Global Dairy Trade Event 328 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.6 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT- 1 min read
Key Results:
AMF index down 3.8 per cent, average price US$5,150/MTButter index down 3.0 per cent, average price US$4,748/MTBMP index not available, average price not availableChed index down 10.2 per cent, average price US$4,052/MTLAC index not available, average price not availableSMP index down 3.5 per cent, average price US$2,648/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 1.5 per cent, average price US$3,228/MT
