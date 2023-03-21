News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

GDT Event 328 concludes with the GDT Price Index down - Key results

Global Dairy Trade Event 328 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.6 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:35 GMT- 1 min read

Key Results:

AMF index down 3.8 per cent, average price US$5,150/MTButter index down 3.0 per cent, average price US$4,748/MTBMP index not available, average price not availableChed index down 10.2 per cent, average price US$4,052/MTLAC index not available, average price not availableSMP index down 3.5 per cent, average price US$2,648/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 1.5 per cent, average price US$3,228/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info

Global Dairy Trade Event 328 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 2.6 per cent.
Global Dairy Trade Event 328 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 2.6 per cent.
Global Dairy Trade Event 328 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 2.6 per cent.
Most Popular
Read More
GDT Event 327 concludes with the GDT Price Index down - Key results