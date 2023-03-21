AMF index down 3.8 per cent, average price US$5,150/MTButter index down 3.0 per cent, average price US$4,748/MTBMP index not available, average price not availableChed index down 10.2 per cent, average price US$4,052/MTLAC index not available, average price not availableSMP index down 3.5 per cent, average price US$2,648/MTSWP not offeredWMP index down 1.5 per cent, average price US$3,228/MT