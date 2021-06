GDT event down by 0.9%

News you can trust since 1963

Covid: Thompson Aero Seating to axe 180 jobs due to pandemic

Steady demand for cattle at Markethill on Saturday

Beef cows selling to £1565.60 at Clogher Mart

Golden moment for Matt at ‘Beltex Belles’ sale in Carlisle

Golden moment for Matt at ‘Beltex Belles’ sale in Carlisle

Farmers fear rising rural crime as the UK eases out of lockdown

Co Armagh beef finisher invests in next-generation slurry management system from Easyfix

SWP index not available, average price not available

Key Results are as follows: