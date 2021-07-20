GDT event down by 2.9%

Today’s Global Dairy Trade Event 288 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.9%.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 3:37 pm

Key results are as follows:

AMF index down 0.3%, average price US$5,615/MT

Butter index down 0.8%, average price US$4,419/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 1.3%, average price US$4,022/MT

LAC index down 8.9%, average price US$1,127/MT

SMP index down 5.2%, average price US$2,971/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 3.8%, average price US$3,730/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info.