GDT Price Index down 1.3 per cent

Global Dairy Trade Event 310 concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 1.3 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:42 pm

Key Results

AMF index down 4.7 per cent, average price US$5,913/MT

Butter index up 2.4 per cent, average price US$6,213/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down 9.0 per cent, average price US$4,875/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

SMP index up 1.0 per cent, average price US$4,276/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 0.6 per cent, average price US$4,125/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.