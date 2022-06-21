GDT Price Index down 1.3 per cent

Key Results
AMF index down 4.7 per cent, average price US$5,913/MT
Butter index up 2.4 per cent, average price US$6,213/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down 9.0 per cent, average price US$4,875/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
SMP index up 1.0 per cent, average price US$4,276/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index down 0.6 per cent, average price US$4,125/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.