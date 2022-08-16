News you can trust since 1963
GDT Price Index down

Global Dairy Trade Event 314 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.9 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:29 pm

Key Results

AMF index down 9.8 per cent, average price US$4,990/MT

Butter index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$5,204/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index up 4.2 per cent, average price US$5,005/MT

LAC not offered

SMP index up 0.1 per cent, average price US$3,524/MT

SWP not offered

WMP index down 3.5 per cent, average price US$3,417/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info