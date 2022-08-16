GDT Price Index down
Global Dairy Trade Event 314 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.9 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:29 pm
Key Results
AMF index down 9.8 per cent, average price US$4,990/MT
Butter index up 0.2 per cent, average price US$5,204/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index up 4.2 per cent, average price US$5,005/MT
LAC not offered
SMP index up 0.1 per cent, average price US$3,524/MT
SWP not offered
WMP index down 3.5 per cent, average price US$3,417/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.info