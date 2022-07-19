GDT Price Index down five per cent

Global Dairy Trade Event 312 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down five per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:46 pm

Key Results:

AMF index down 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,580/MT

Butter index down 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,530/MT

BMP not offered

Ched index down two per cent, average price US$4,825/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

SMP index down 8.6 per cent, average price US$3,709/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,757/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.