GDT Price Index down five per cent

Key Results:
AMF index down 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,580/MT
Butter index down 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,530/MT
BMP not offered
Ched index down two per cent, average price US$4,825/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
SMP index down 8.6 per cent, average price US$3,709/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,757/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.