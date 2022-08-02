GDT Price Index down five per cent

Global Dairy Trade Event 313 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down five per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 3:37 pm

Key Results:

*AMF index down 1.4 per cent, average price US$5,518/MT

*Butter index down 6.1 per cent, average price US$5,194/MT

*BMP index down 9.2 per cent, average price US$3,724/MT

*Ched index down 0.7 per cent, average price US$4,798/MT

*LAC not offered

*SMP index down 5.3 per cent, average price US$3,524/MT

*SWP not offered

*WMP index down 6.1 per cent, average price US$3,544/MT

