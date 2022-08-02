GDT Price Index down five per cent

Key Results:
*AMF index down 1.4 per cent, average price US$5,518/MT
*Butter index down 6.1 per cent, average price US$5,194/MT
*BMP index down 9.2 per cent, average price US$3,724/MT
*Ched index down 0.7 per cent, average price US$4,798/MT
*LAC not offered
*SMP index down 5.3 per cent, average price US$3,524/MT
*SWP not offered
*WMP index down 6.1 per cent, average price US$3,544/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.