GDT Price Index key results

Global Dairy Trade Event 316 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.0 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:57 pm

Key Results

* AMF index up 4.0 per cent, average price US$5,901/MT

* Butter index down 0.2 per cent, average price US$5,356/MT

* BMP not offered

* Ched index up 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,147/MT

* LAC not offered

* SMP index down 0.7 per cent, average price US$3,547/MT

* SWP not offered

* WMP index up 3.7 per cent, average price US$3,733/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.

