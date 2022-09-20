GDT Price Index key results
Global Dairy Trade Event 316 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 2.0 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:57 pm
Key Results
* AMF index up 4.0 per cent, average price US$5,901/MT
* Butter index down 0.2 per cent, average price US$5,356/MT
* BMP not offered
* Ched index up 2.1 per cent, average price US$5,147/MT
* LAC not offered
* SMP index down 0.7 per cent, average price US$3,547/MT
* SWP not offered
* WMP index up 3.7 per cent, average price US$3,733/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.