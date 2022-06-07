GDT Price Index up 1.5 per cent

Global Dairy Trade Event 309 has ended with the GDT Price Index up by 1.5 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 3:41 pm

Key Results

AMF index up 2.7 per cent, average price US$6,201/MT

Butter index up 5.6 per cent, average price US$6,068/MT

BMP index up 4.5 per cent, average price US$4,398/MT

Ched index down 3.6 per cent, average price US$5,365/MT

LAC index not available, average price not available

SMP index up 3.0 per cent, average price US$4,240/MT

SWP index not available, average price not available

WMP index down 0.3 per cent, average price US$4,158/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.