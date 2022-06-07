GDT Price Index up 1.5 per cent

Key Results
AMF index up 2.7 per cent, average price US$6,201/MT
Butter index up 5.6 per cent, average price US$6,068/MT
BMP index up 4.5 per cent, average price US$4,398/MT
Ched index down 3.6 per cent, average price US$5,365/MT
LAC index not available, average price not available
SMP index up 3.0 per cent, average price US$4,240/MT
SWP index not available, average price not available
WMP index down 0.3 per cent, average price US$4,158/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.