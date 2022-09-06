GDT Price Index up
Global Dairy Trade Event 315 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 4.9 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:23 pm
Key Results
AMF index up 13.9 per cent, average price US$5,677/MT
Butter index up 3.3 per cent, average price US$5,369/MT
BMP index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,537/MT
Ched index up one per cent, average price US$5,046/MT
LAC not offered
SMP index up 1.5 per cent, average price US$3,575/MT
SWP not offered
WMP index up 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,610/MT
Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.