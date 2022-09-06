News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

GDT Price Index up

Global Dairy Trade Event 315 has concluded with the GDT Price Index up by 4.9 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:23 pm

Key Results

AMF index up 13.9 per cent, average price US$5,677/MT

Butter index up 3.3 per cent, average price US$5,369/MT

Most Popular

BMP index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,537/MT

Ched index up one per cent, average price US$5,046/MT

LAC not offered

SMP index up 1.5 per cent, average price US$3,575/MT

SWP not offered

WMP index up 5.1 per cent, average price US$3,610/MT

Full results have been published on www.globaldairytrade.infoFor more detailed results, subscribe to a GDT Insight Market Pack to download a wide range of historical data, plus up to date sold quantities and number of bidders by region.