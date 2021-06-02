GEA staff getting on their bikes (and boots) to raise farming charity funds

As part of GEA’s partnership with FCN, a voluntary organisation that supports farmers and their families with a wide range of issues including animal disease, mental ill-health, financial difficulties and disputes, the upcoming fundraising event is being held virtually between 12th and 20th June. The aim is to link all its branches in the UK – a round distance of some 3,700km via virtual travel of any kind.

GEA Area Sales Manager Sian Rowlands, one of the initiative’s organisers, says: “It‘s completely up to the individual how much mileage they contribute to this challenge – every little helps. With covid restrictions easing we felt it was a good way to encourage people to get out and about as well as being able to invite partners to become involved in a good cause. There’s still time to register and we’d love as many of our colleagues as possible to do even a tiny bit to improve our fundraising total, and underpin our commitment to the farming community we’ve served for so long.“ To register for the Great GEA Get-Together event and donate with JustGiving visit https://www.ultrabritain.com/events/xnrg/the-great-gea-get-together. To check out the FCN website click on https://fcn.org.uk or for further information on GEA go to www.gea.com .