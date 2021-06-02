GEA staff getting on their bikes (and boots) to raise farming charity funds
For over 100 years, GEA has been supplying British farmers with the latest production technology.
Now the company’s staff and its dealers across the UK are getting together with the aim of raising £10,000 for the Farming Community Network (FCN).
As part of GEA’s partnership with FCN, a voluntary organisation that supports farmers and their families with a wide range of issues including animal disease, mental ill-health, financial difficulties and disputes, the upcoming fundraising event is being held virtually between 12th and 20th June. The aim is to link all its branches in the UK – a round distance of some 3,700km via virtual travel of any kind.
Participants are seeking sponsorship for their stroll to the shops, jog around the local park, rollerskate or 10km weekend cycle ride – whatever human-powered means they wish – to clock up the miles and hit their fundraising target.
GEA Area Sales Manager Sian Rowlands, one of the initiative’s organisers, says: “It‘s completely up to the individual how much mileage they contribute to this challenge – every little helps. With covid restrictions easing we felt it was a good way to encourage people to get out and about as well as being able to invite partners to become involved in a good cause. There’s still time to register and we’d love as many of our colleagues as possible to do even a tiny bit to improve our fundraising total, and underpin our commitment to the farming community we’ve served for so long.“ To register for the Great GEA Get-Together event and donate with JustGiving visit https://www.ultrabritain.com/events/xnrg/the-great-gea-get-together. To check out the FCN website click on https://fcn.org.uk or for further information on GEA go to www.gea.com .