Gemma wins top farm award

Gemma Parke, manager at Fane Valley Stores in Claudy, County Londonderry, has been named the winner of the Farm SQP of the Year.

She has been an SQP for two years, although she was a veterinary nurse for 15 years.

Gemma joined Fane Valley Stores in 2019 as a part-time member of the team, and then took on the role as manager in July 2023.

Gemma is passionate about ensuring that customers are using the right active, at the right time, administered in the correct manner and has really taken up the challenge of educating clients and changing their mindset about the need for the responsible use of medicines.

Gemma Parke receives her award. (Pic: Freelance)

“I encourage all clients to faecal egg count regularly and have come up with novel ideas to easily illustrate to the farmer why this is important, for example, a display with a mock-up of a field with worms represented by coloured pipe cleaners to depict resistance,” Gemma said.

“All of this is done with responsible use of anthelmintics at the forefront ensuring that farmers are using the correct active at the correct time, using combination products only when warranted and only recommending group 3-ML products for sheep scab use when I have established through faecal egg counting that there are also endoparasites to treat.”

Gemma said that she deals with all clients on an individual basis, building relationships and using this to engage in meaningful discussion. “I’m from an agricultural background with a herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle and a flock of sheep at home, so I’m well known within the community,” she said.

“I can easily converse and empathise with farmers, and this helps to build relationships and trust with clients.”

Gemma Parke, Winner of Farm SQP of the Year. (Pic: Freelance)

The judges remarked: “Gemma talks to clients on a daily basis about parasite control; they listen and trust her sound advice.”

Gemma enrolled in the ‘Diploma in Animal Medicines Advice’, which is available through AMTRA and Harper Adams University in October 2024 and has her exams in January. “It’s very interesting and topping up the knowledge that I already know,” she said. “Then I’m going on to do the herd health planning module, which is something I did when worked in the vets.”

On winning the award, Gemma stated: “I was overwhelmed and very shocked to win the award. I think my body just started trembling. never thought I was going to get it, but it was amazing to win.

“It’s a great achievement get this and I’m always trying to get farmers do things the right way, it shows them that I have the training and the knowledge.”

Thomas Barnett – Fane Valley Stores, Head of Retail, commented: “We are immensely proud of Gemma, not just for winning the award but how she manages and leads her team and the relationship she has with her customers.

“We are delighted that she has been recognised at the National SQP Awards, this is a testament to her knowledge and passion for all things agriculture and a commitment to providing the best service and products to the customer.”