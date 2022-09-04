Genus ABS lead industry with diversity genetics
The August proof run signals a plethora of brand new sires available in Sexcel semen, the best fertility product in the industry.
This August, Genus ABS have 48 sires in the top 100 genomic £PLI list by 27 different sires, with 24 of those sires unique to the industry.
A spokesperson said: “We are proud to provide Northern Ireland dairy farmers with the most diverse choice of high ranking sires to suit any system this autumn. Another hot topic this Autumn is polled genetics at the forefront of our sustainability message. Genus lead the way with nine of the top polled PLI sires including the number one Proven PLI sire.”
August Proof Highlights
Most Popular
Genomic Sexcel New
Winstar Melby-P £817 PLI
Mendel-P x Solution x Guarantee
Profit, Profit and More Profit. Melby-P is the first Winstar Mendel-P son available in the UK and is polled. He combines health, production and management traits for a profit packed proof.
Not only that, Melby-P’s proof displays arguably the best mammary systems in the industry for commercial systems (+2.26 Mammary). Being Heterozygous Polled, Melby-P is genetically unique and with polled genetics increasing in demand due to their higher sustainability. Melby-P will suit any system seeking to drive efficiency and profitability.
Glamour Boghill Hailstone £805 PLI
Heroic x Crimson x Verona
Hailstone is a very complete sire for the Northern Ireland market combining extreme components (+0.40% fat, +0.19% protein) with superb overall management traits of (+6.4 daughter fertility) and (+104 lifespan). Hailstone will breed daughters of medium stature with added chest width, rump width and superbly attached udders.
DeNovo Raffa £844 PLI
Raptor x Crimson x Dancer
Bred in the UK as part of the Global DeNovo Programme, RAFFA ticks a lot of the boxes for UK dairy farmers as he will breed daughters that will produce high yields (+742Kgs) Milk, with great percentages (+0.25%) fat and +0.10% protein). Combined with superb udder health and functional type, his daughters will be profitable and long lasting over many lactations.
DeNovo 16703 Percy £754 PLI
Prince x Samuri x Rubicon
Percy is the perfect package offering complete balance. He has double digit components (+0.33% fat,+0.14% protein), solid daughter fertility (+3.7) and exceptional udder health (-23) scc -1) mastitis, he also has superb management traits. Percy’s type linear is packed with chest width, rump width and exceptionally attached udders meaning he will breed daughters that will be incredibly well suited to commercial dairy systems.
Proven
De- Su 13798 Oxford £563 PLI
Bourbon x Silver Morgan
Oxford graduates into our Proven line up this August. He excels for extreme Production (+986) Milk, while adding strength and power to his progeny. Boasting exceptional chest width (+1.57), impressive body depth (+1.20)and strong udder attachment (+1.48) rear udder height.
ABS Sassafras £689 PLI
Spectre x Rubicon x Epic
Sassafras has been one of the most popular bulls on the market for some time he continues to be extremely popular. Sassafras scores £689 for PLI. He has amazing fat and protein percentages of (+0.40%) fat and (+0.13%) protein. Sassafras combines an exceptional over all proof with double digit daughter fertility (+11.1). Farmers are extremely pleased with how milking daughters are developing they fit perfectly into commercial dairy systems.
Friesians
Genus ABS have seven of the top 10 proven sires available.
Goonhilly Samson (£266 PLI)
Chad x Hylke x Corsair
Samson has excelled again, as more daughters are included in his proof he displays great production PTA’s. He has great production quantity +331 kg milk and positive components (+0.04 protein and +0.01% fat). Samson transmits good calving ease (+1.9 dCE). Bred by James and Clare Tripconey, in Cornwall, he is a bull who reduces Gestation Length (-3) and has a lifespan score of +49. Samson is available in Sexcel semen.