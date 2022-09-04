Genus ABS lead industry with diversity genetics

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This August, Genus ABS have 48 sires in the top 100 genomic £PLI list by 27 different sires, with 24 of those sires unique to the industry.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to provide Northern Ireland dairy farmers with the most diverse choice of high ranking sires to suit any system this autumn. Another hot topic this Autumn is polled genetics at the forefront of our sustainability message. Genus lead the way with nine of the top polled PLI sires including the number one Proven PLI sire.”

August Proof Highlights

Glamour Boghill Hailstone

Genomic Sexcel New

Winstar Melby-P £817 PLI

Mendel-P x Solution x Guarantee

Profit, Profit and More Profit. Melby-P is the first Winstar Mendel-P son available in the UK and is polled. He combines health, production and management traits for a profit packed proof.

Winstar Mendel-P, the sire of Winstar Melby P

Not only that, Melby-P’s proof displays arguably the best mammary systems in the industry for commercial systems (+2.26 Mammary). Being Heterozygous Polled, Melby-P is genetically unique and with polled genetics increasing in demand due to their higher sustainability. Melby-P will suit any system seeking to drive efficiency and profitability.

Glamour Boghill Hailstone £805 PLI

Heroic x Crimson x Verona

Hailstone is a very complete sire for the Northern Ireland market combining extreme components (+0.40% fat, +0.19% protein) with superb overall management traits of (+6.4 daughter fertility) and (+104 lifespan). Hailstone will breed daughters of medium stature with added chest width, rump width and superbly attached udders.

DeNovo Raffa £844 PLI

Raptor x Crimson x Dancer

Bred in the UK as part of the Global DeNovo Programme, RAFFA ticks a lot of the boxes for UK dairy farmers as he will breed daughters that will produce high yields (+742Kgs) Milk, with great percentages (+0.25%) fat and +0.10% protein). Combined with superb udder health and functional type, his daughters will be profitable and long lasting over many lactations.

DeNovo 16703 Percy £754 PLI

Prince x Samuri x Rubicon

Percy is the perfect package offering complete balance. He has double digit components (+0.33% fat,+0.14% protein), solid daughter fertility (+3.7) and exceptional udder health (-23) scc -1) mastitis, he also has superb management traits. Percy’s type linear is packed with chest width, rump width and exceptionally attached udders meaning he will breed daughters that will be incredibly well suited to commercial dairy systems.

Proven

De- Su 13798 Oxford £563 PLI

Bourbon x Silver Morgan

Oxford graduates into our Proven line up this August. He excels for extreme Production (+986) Milk, while adding strength and power to his progeny. Boasting exceptional chest width (+1.57), impressive body depth (+1.20)and strong udder attachment (+1.48) rear udder height.

ABS Sassafras £689 PLI

Spectre x Rubicon x Epic

Sassafras has been one of the most popular bulls on the market for some time he continues to be extremely popular. Sassafras scores £689 for PLI. He has amazing fat and protein percentages of (+0.40%) fat and (+0.13%) protein. Sassafras combines an exceptional over all proof with double digit daughter fertility (+11.1). Farmers are extremely pleased with how milking daughters are developing they fit perfectly into commercial dairy systems.

Friesians

Genus ABS have seven of the top 10 proven sires available.

Goonhilly Samson (£266 PLI)

Chad x Hylke x Corsair