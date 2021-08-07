Genus ABS purchases Blue sire Bethel Power

This is the first Bethel bull to be sold to an AI company. The herd was established 13 years ago and has had a significant presence at shows throughout Northern Ireland in the intervening period.

Bethel Power was sired by the renowned British Blue bull – Greystone Glacier: the dam was Bethel Janice.

Power is a pure white bull. He shares many of his sire’s elite breed characteristics and should prove to be very popular with dairy farmers, seeking to produce well marked crossbred Blue calves.

Grace Elwood commented:“We are delighted with the interest that has been shown in Bethel Power. He is a tremendous example of the British Blue breed.

“He should have a long and successful career as an AI sire.”

Power’s dam, Bethel Janice, is a home bred cow.

Her bloodline goes back to Empire D’Ochain, one of the most influential Blue bulls of the past 20 years. All her calvings have taken place naturally – without any assistance.

Power weighed 680kg at 14½ months of age. Ease of calving is an outstanding trait of all Bethel breeding females.