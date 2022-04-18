Genus ABS supports PIPS

Peter Burke, Genus ABS RMS specialist handing over £2025.00, raised by the Genus ABS NI team to Martina McIlkenny from PIPS (Public Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide).

Speaking after the presentation of a cheque for £2025.00. Ervin McKinstry, Dynamic Markets Director, EMEAR, with Genus ABS, explained: “This is part of a UK initiative, by the company, for staff-led fundraising with each region’s funding going to their chosen charity. The focus is on supporting mental health and wellbeing in rural communities, and on building the conversation around mental health.

“The staff at Genus ABS would like to thank everyone in the rural community and the general public who helped us to raise this donation.”

Martina Mcilkenny, Care Team Manager at PIPS, expressed sincere thanks to Genus ABS for their support explaining: “PIPS Charity is here to provide support to individuals who are considering, or who have at some point considered, ending their own lives. PIPS also provide support to those families and friends who have been touched by suicide.