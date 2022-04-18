Genus ABS supports PIPS
Genus ABS is continuing its two year partnership with the charity, PIPS, as part of the company’s UK initiative of staff-led fundraising.
Speaking after the presentation of a cheque for £2025.00. Ervin McKinstry, Dynamic Markets Director, EMEAR, with Genus ABS, explained: “This is part of a UK initiative, by the company, for staff-led fundraising with each region’s funding going to their chosen charity. The focus is on supporting mental health and wellbeing in rural communities, and on building the conversation around mental health.
“The staff at Genus ABS would like to thank everyone in the rural community and the general public who helped us to raise this donation.”
Martina Mcilkenny, Care Team Manager at PIPS, expressed sincere thanks to Genus ABS for their support explaining: “PIPS Charity is here to provide support to individuals who are considering, or who have at some point considered, ending their own lives. PIPS also provide support to those families and friends who have been touched by suicide.
“The organisation began, and very much remains, a community led organization with a strong grass roots led ethos to suicide prevention and self-harm. Our training is aimed at every member of the community because suicide can affect us all. PIPS Charity provides information on how to be more aware of the risk of suicide and the knowledge on how to signpost someone to all the sources of help available.”