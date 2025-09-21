Germinal launches new Grassland Guide to help improve farm resilience, performance and profitability

Belfast headquartered Germinal, the grass and forage seed specialist, has launched one of its most comprehensive guides to date, offering a fresh perspective on managing grassland in a climate-smart way – focusing on efficient and effective practices that deliver the productivity and profitability farmers need, alongside the environmental benefits essential for soil and ecosystem health.

The new Germinal Grassland Guide is available here as a free download and was created to support ruminant livestock farmers in navigating the transition to a lower-emissions, more resilient and climate-smart future. It will also help farmers prepare for reseeding next spring by selecting fields and adjusting soil fertility and pH levels to help ensure optimal germination and pasture performance post reseeding.

The guide draws on Germinal’s long standing forage expertise and the latest insights from its research and development division, Germinal Horizon. Developed in partnership with agronomists, plant scientists, and farmers, the new Guide distils cutting-edge knowledge into actionable advice across the key pillars of climate-smart farming. These pillars include emissions reduction, improving soil health, boosting nutrient efficiency, enhancing biodiversity and building plant resilience.

“With so many pressures facing agriculture, from climate instability to pressures on margins, farmers need clarity, not complexity,” said David Little, Agricultural Product Manager, Germinal UK & Ireland.

Paul Turley, farmer from Downpatrick, Co. Down and David Little, Agricultural Product Manager, Germinal UK & Ireland. (Photograph: Declan Roughan / Press Eye)

“This guide puts science and sustainability into practice, offering practical ways to protect soil, profitability and future food systems all in one.”

The guide opens with a frank assessment of the mounting pressures on agriculture: erratic and changing weather patterns, soil degradation, and threats to global food security. It emphasises the critical role that farmers play in reshaping food systems through improved grassland management.

“Climate smart strategies are no longer a luxury, they’re essential for future productivity and profitability,” explained David. “Farmers need to have confidence in their decisions, and that confidence comes from research-led guidance like this.”

“This is a practical toolkit, not just a knowledge piece. We intend for farmers to treat this as a working resource, something they can reference regularly, make notes in, and return to as they plan and adapt throughout the seasons,” added David.

‘Performance plus Sustainability’ guide covers everything from farm production and incomes to soil fertility and emissions reduction. (Photograph: Declan Roughan / Press Eye)

Germinal sees its role not just as a plant breeder, but as a trusted partner in supporting farmers on the ground. The Germinal Grassland Guide reflects this, blending scientific findings with farm-ready recommendations.

From reseeding methods that boost persistence to biodiversity-boosting choices of climate smart seed mixtures, the guide is designed to support livestock farming across the UK and Ireland.

Divided into core chapters, the guide covers food production and farm incomes, linking economic viability with climate resilience. It also focuses on ruminant livestock and how grass-based systems remain vital to sustainable food chains.

It also offers farmers advice on how to reduce nitrous oxide and ammonia emissions using science-backed strategies such as forage selection and improved grassland management.

The guide walks farmers through how cultivation techniques can be used to improve soil health, tackle soil compaction, reduce carbon loss and boost soil fertility.

There is also expert advice on how to improve nutrient efficiency, plant resilience and biodiversity.

Alongside this, there are step-by-step guides on a range of topics including reseeding and silage production.

“Plant breeding holds the key to adapting farm systems for the next generation,” said Ben Wixey, Agricultural Director, Germinal UK & Ireland. “But we must pair new genetics with the best advice on farming practices, and this guide helps close that gap.”